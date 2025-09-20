After Past Controversy, Gators Turning Page to Heated Rivalry Game at Miami
If saying the right things matters during times of crisis, the Florida Gators deserve commendation. After back-to-back debacles, the team finds itself precariously close to a collapse and their season circling the drain.
Yet, if you read their quotes, they appear to be focused on playing the University of Miami. During this week's media availabilities, head coach Billy Napier and defensive back Jordan Castell spoke about the upcoming matchup.
Lack of Discipline
In back-to-back weeks, members of the team, whether player or coach, displayed poor judgement and decision-making, allowing emotion to take over instead of rationality. First, with two minutes to play, defensive lineman Brendan Bett spat on a South Florida player, leading to a first down and the beginning of a late-game failure.
Last week, running backs coach Jabbar Juluke slapped LSU safety Joel Rogers. The university suspended Juluke for three games. Napier spoke about the two issues.
“Yeah, no, I think we've moved on. We've addressed those circumstances; individuals make mistakes," Napier said. "The good thing, I think, is how you approach the mistake, taking ownership of it. I think it's important that, you know, you learn and you provide an example so others can learn from it. And I think both these situations will help people in the future. So, yeah, I think we've addressed those, and we've moved on from them.”
Why is Juluke still employed and Bett still on the roster? Under no rational circumstances should a coach who puts his hands on any player, his or an opponent, need to stay employed at the University of Florida. Moreover, Juluke is the assistant head coach. Meaning, Napier thought enough of him to make him his right hand.
Meanwhile, Bett not only spit on an opponent, but his actions prolonged what would end up being the game-winning drive. How can Napier move on when the mistakes of the recent past are choices that he chooses to keep around?
Motivation
Earnestly, Castell seems excited about playing Miami. He remembers the loss last year, and now he gets to face them in Miami under the lights.
"We love it," he said. "You know, there are a lot of kids on the team that are, you know, in-state, from Florida. You know, you're pretty much playing against a lot of kids that you grew up with. So, you know, like, this is a big game for all of us.”
Castell is also using last year's 41-17 loss at home to the Hurricanes as motivation for this season.
“ Yeah, they came in here, you know, they whooped us, like, if we're being real," he said. "So, of course, you know, the defense wants to get back, but we're ready to play. Like, it doesn't matter who it is."
Castell may not be one of the flashier players, but he makes sense. Additionally, he plays with a solid style that brings a sense of calm. Apparently, Florida needs that. Between hotheaded coaches and players, calm and focus heading into Miami is well appreciated.