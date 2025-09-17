BREAKING: Gators Assistant Coach Suspended for Role in Florida-LSU Pregame Altercation
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators running back coach Jabbar Juluke is suspended for three games for his involvement in he pregame altercation before the team's game at LSU last Saturday, UF and the SEC jointly announced late Tuesday evening.
"Jabbar Juluke’s conduct during the pregame altercation reflects behavior that is unacceptable and not aligned with the standards of the Southeastern Conference," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "Coaches are expected to be leaders and to de-escalate tense situations, and that did not happen in this circumstance. This suspension is appropriate, and any future misconduct by Jabbar Juluke will result in more severe disciplinary action."
Before Florida's 20-10 loss in Death Valley, the Gators and third-ranked Tigers had multiple altercations with one near midfield on Florida's sideline and another in the end zone near LSU's sideline.
Juluke, who is in his fourth year with the program, apologized for his actions. He will miss Saturday's game against No. 4 Miami, the home game against No. 8 Texas (Oct. 4) and the away game at No. 10 Texas A&M (Oct. 11).
“I, first, would like to apologize to both Florida and LSU universities, their teams, staff and fans. I also sincerely apologize to the young athlete and his family," he said. "On Saturday, I reacted in a manner I’m not proud of. There’s no excuse for my behavior and I take full responsibility for my actions. In this game, emotional situations occur and bad reactions happen. I regret my reaction and commit to using this moment to strengthen my emotional intelligence. I know more is expected of us as coaches, and I commit to living up to that expectation. I believe growth is in ownership and learning from the good and the bad. I intend to use this situation as a teachable moment, not only for myself, but for those I impact. Again, I offer my sincerest apologies to both institutions and the staffs and families involved.”
The first game he is eligible to return is Florida's homecoming game against Mississippi State on Oct. 18.
“Coach Juluke’s actions prior to our game against LSU are not up to the standard of our program," head coach Billy Napier said in a statement. "Coach Juluke is a man of character and has taken full responsibility for his actions. I believe Coach Juluke will learn from this experience and be better for it.”
Since following Napier from Louisiana ahead of the 2022 season, Juluke has been one of Florida's top assistant coaches with three-straight 1700-yard seasons out of his position unit, including a tenure-high 1,978 yards in 2024.
Last year, Juluke was nominated for the Broyles Award, which is given to the nation's top assistant coach.
“Jabbar has consistently been an upstanding member of our staff, and I commend him for accepting responsibility in this situation," athletic director Scott Stricklin said. "We will continue to support him as he works to meet the high standards we set for our program.”
Juluke's suspension comes at an inopportune time for the program, which has dealt with extensive outside noise regarding Napier's direction of the program and its 1-2 start to 2025.
Saturday's kickoff at Miami is at 7:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.