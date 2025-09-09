Gators DL Brendan Bett Apologizes for Spitting Penalty
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators defensive tackle Brendan Bett has broken his silence on his spitting penalty that led to his ejection against South Florida.
Bett, a transfer from Baylor, apologized for the penalty in a statement released to his personal social media pages.
Bett's full apology can be read below:
"I want to sincerely apologize for my actions in the game this past Saturday. I let down my teammates, coaches, family and all of Gator Nation. Our coaches always instill in us the value of sportsmanship and I crossed the line. I also want to apologize to South Florida. That's not the person or player I strive to be. I made a terrible mistake and it won't happen again.
"To Cole Skinner #56. There is no excuse for my actions. I'm truly sorry to both you and your family.
"To my family and friends...I know that my actions didn't reflect the way I was raised and I regret the dissapointment I caused. I take full responsibility. I pray that we can all move forward. Thanks for believing in me and I won't let you down again."
Bett was ejected early in the game's final drive for spitting on USF offensive lineman Cole Skinner, giving the Bulls 15 yards. USF would go on to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired later in the drive.
Head coach Billy Napier on Monday confirmed that Bett would face "some internal discipline," but clarified that they have not decided if he would be suspended for Saturday's game at LSU. Bett also apologized in a team meeting on Monday, Napier said.
He also apologized to Skinner in the release.
“Brendan, we spent quite a bit of time with him yesterday. I think that the kid is remorseful," Napier said. "I think he feels as if he let the team down. I do think he has, in general, it was out of character for him. He made a mistake and he compromised the team. He made a selfish decision. He misrepresented our fans, our alumni, the university. When a young man comes into your office, and that's his immediate concern is how he didn't represent this place the right way, I think that's a good indication of his attitude towards it."
After Saturday's loss, Napier, quarterback DJ Lagway and defensive back Devin Moore all expressed their disappointment with Bett's penalty while saying the team would hold him accountable.
On Monday, Napier went into more detail about the penalty and the lessons to be learned from it.
"It's a surprise to me for any player on our team to do that. And I think our players were surprised and not happy about to, to be quite honest," he said. "Look, the game can teach you lessons, right? He lost his composure, his point in a heated [moment]. Look, this is a physical game. You are putting hands on people. It’s a violent game. And that’s one of his strengths, he’s an Alpha competitor. He's a physical, high-motor kid. But sometimes your strength can become your weakness just like that.
"No different than 10 years from now he’s at a restaurant with his wife and kids and some guy says something to him that he doesn’t like. Can he keep his composure and poise and make a decision in the long-term best interest of his family and his family. Hopefully, this will be an opportunity for him to learn and all the other players learn as well.”
With Florida facing an SEC opponent on Saturday, Bett, if suspended, could be on the team's availability report. Unofficially for just injuries, the SEC's required availability reports also include injuries, suspensions, eligibility or legal issues and personal matters as reasons a player who is missing a game should be listed.
However, the availability report does not list the exact reason a specific player is listed, just their designation (probable, questionable, doubtful or out). Although in Bett's case, it would be for a suspension. Florida's first availability report of the season will be released on Wednesday evening.
A program spokesperson told Florida Gators on SI that they were still awaiting clarification for Bett's inclusion on the report if the program decides to suspend him.
Should Bett miss Saturday's game, Florida will likely rely on Michai Boireau to hold down both depth spots at nose, where Bett plays, and at the three-tech tackle position. Boireau has been starting at the three-tech position in place of the injured Caleb Banks.
Also playing at the nose position are walk-on Tarvorise Brown and freshman Joseph Mbatchou.
Napier on Monday gave an injury status update on Banks, who has yet to play in a game since last season's regular season finale at FSU.
"Yeah, we’ll see. We’ve got work to do this week to see where they’re at and work capacity is," Napier said, referring to both Banks and receiver Dallas Wilson.
Saturday's contest between the Gators and No. 3 LSU in Death Valley is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.