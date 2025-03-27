Asa Turner to Receive Extra Year of Eligibility, Status with Gators TBD
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Safety Asa Turner, who missed 12 of the Florida Gators' 13 games in 2024 with a lower body injury, has been granted a seventh year of eligibility by the NCAA, head coach Billy Napier announced Thursday during the team's annual Pro Day.
Turner, who went down with an apparent leg injury in the third quarter of the season-opening loss to Miami, had undergone surgery on his right hamstring as he initially pursued the extra year of eligibility in February, 247 Sports' Graham Hall first reported.
Turner was originally on the expected lists of Pro Day participants before Napier's confirmation.
"He's been granted an extra year of eligibility. I think his role on our team and his health is a little bit to be determined," Napier said. "But, I think, in general, it's a good thing for him. His career has been extended for a year, and then we'll kind of see where we end up. But, yeah, I think a guy who has had injury issues throughout his career, not only here but also Washington, but a great kid. Very smart. Very dependable. Just, gotta work on the durability piece."
The former Washington veteran arrived at Florida ahead of the 2024 season looking to be an instant-impact player at safety despite an injury-riddled tenure with the Huskies. In 2023, he dealt with multiple hand injuries after having a shoulder injury in 2021.
He was granted a sixth year of eligibility to play with the Gators before his lower body injury in the third quarter of the loss to the Hurricanes. Although Florida kept his specific status close to their chests, Napier did discuss the challenges that came with losing Turner.
"Injuries are challenging, man, " Napier said on Oct. 28. "It's one of the more challenging things for the players. And coaches as well, I think. Asa has been a very steady player and person/leader. He's provided some veteran kind of good work ethic, example, how to communicate, go about your business.
"He's done a nice job in that regard. And even when he's been absent there are some things he's done to help the squad as a whole. He's another player that's on a long list of hopeful to get him back."
Although Turner has received approval for a seventh year, Napier did note that his status with the team is still to be determined. It should be noted that the Gators are already at the 85-man scholarship limit and well-over the 105-man total roster limit even without Turner included.
Not to mention, Florida has boosted its depth at safety behind returning starters Jordan Castell and Bryce Thornton with rising redshirt freshmen Greg Smith III and Josiah Davis alongside true freshman Drake Stubbs and Lagonza Hayward.
Although no decisions have been finalized, it's important to note that as a graduate, Turner is free to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal at any time.