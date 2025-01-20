Report: Asa Turner to Pursue Medical Redshirt
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators super senior safety Asa Turner is currently pursuing a medical hardship waiver with the hopes of receiving one final year of eligibility, according to a report by 247 Sports' Zach Goodall.
Turner, a transfer from Washington last season, only played in one game during the 2024 campaign with a start in the season opener against Miami. However, he suffered a non-contact leg injury in the third quarter of the 41-17 loss and never saw the field again.
"Injuries are challenging, man, " head coach Napier said on Oct. 28. "It's one of the more challenging things for the players. And coaches as well, I think. Asa has been a very steady player and person/leader. He's provided some veteran kind of good work ethic, example, how to communicate, go about your business.
"He's done a nice job in that regard. And even when he's been absent there are some things he's done to help the squad as a whole. He's another player that's on a long list of hopeful to get him back."
With Florida's depth needs at safety due to losing graduates Trikweze Bridges and DJ Douglas as well as a lack of portal additions, Turner became someone to keep an eye on as he had yet to announce his future plans despite being out of collegiate eligibility.
Florida returns 2024 starters Bryce Thornton and Jordan Castell, but experience behind the duo is extremely limited. The Gators are expected to use redshirt freshman Greg Smith III in an elevated role next season, and the team also signed a pair of blue-chip recruits in five-star Hylton Stubbs and four-star Lagonza Hayward as part of its 2025 signing class.
With plenty of talent in the room, though, and Florida limited in its scholarship availability, it's unclear where Turner's future with the team stands. As a graduate, he is free to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal at any time.
It also should be noted that Turner has yet to be fully clear to participate in workouts, and his status regarding a medical waiver is still up in the air, according to Goodall. UF is preparing for all outcomes.
Prior to transferring to Florida, Turner spent five seasons at Washington while battling multiple injuries. He earned a free year of eligibility in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and earned a medical hardship ahead of the 2024 season due to injuries the previous season.
Turner was seen working on a bench during team workouts in a now-deleted picture shared by assistant offensive line coach Jonathan Decoster.
The 2025 Gators are currently in the second week of its offseason workout program.