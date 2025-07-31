Atlanta Falcons Trying Out Former Florida Gators CB
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga.-- A former star defensive back with the Florida Gators could be close to finding his next home in the NFL.
“The Falcons worked out CB C.J. Henderson today, source says,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on X. “TBD whether Atlanta will sign the former first-round pick of the Jaguars, who spent last season with the Steelers after three years with the Panthers.”
The 26-year-old Henderson remains unsigned. He was selected ninth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida, but his career has failed to live up to those lofty expectations to this point.
Henderson played just 10 games with the Jaguars before being traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2021. The Jaguars gave up on Henderson relatively early in his career, sending Henderson and a fifth-round pick to the Panthers for tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round pick after just a season and a half.
He played three seasons in Charlotte but did not appear in a game in 2024. He last played in 2023, where he appeared in 12 games and made seven starts.
The former Gator signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season but did not register a game and finished the season on injured reserve after picking up a neck injury.
Over his five-year NFL career, he has recorded 172 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, 16 defended passes, and a sack. In a three-year career with the Gators, Henderson recorded 93 tackles, six interceptions, 22 pass breakups, four sacks and tackles for loss.
Henderson remains the school's lone defender to record a pick-six in back-to-back games, which he did in his first two collegiate games against Michigan and Tennessee in 2017. His two pick-sixes that season also make him tied for second in school history for most pick-sixes in a single season.