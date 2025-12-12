Kirk Cousins May Have Just Earned Himself More Options in 2026
As Zane Gonzalez’s 43-yard field goal sailed through the uprights at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday night, a cash register ringing could be heard in the distance.
In the Falcons’ 29–28 last-second, upset win over the reeling Buccaneers, a few things were noteworthy for the visitors. But none were more so than the performance by Kirk Cousins, who suddenly could be a potentially very hot commodity in 2026.
Cousins is in the second year of a four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed. But with Michael Penix Jr. entrenched as the starter, Atlanta could save $22.5 million next year by releasing Cousins, who is all but assured of hitting free agency.
If Cousins is released, he will have a market after showing he can still play at a respectable level after going 30-of-44 for 373 yards and three touchdowns against Todd Bowles’s defense.
Cousins, 37, had looked all but finished over his time with the Falcons. After signing with Atlanta in 2024 after six seasons with the Vikings, Cousins threw for 3,508 yards and 18 touchdowns against a league-high 16 interceptions before being benched after only 14 starts. This year, Cousins watched Penix play before he took over in Week 12 after Penix went down with a partially torn ACL, which ultimately required season-ending surgery.
After beating the Buccaneers in prime time in such a high-octane fashion, it’s worth asking: If Cousins becomes available this offseason as expected, it’s not a question of whether a team tries to sign him as a starter, but how many teams try to sign him?
Looking at the free-agent class, the quarterbacks aren’t aplenty. Aaron Rodgers is slated to be available should he decide to play again at age 42. Daniel Jones is also a pending free agent, although his play with the Colts likely merits either an extension or franchise tag. And, if Indianapolis decides to move off Jones after he tore his Achilles tendon last weekend, his market will be severely dampened due to the injury.
Surveying the landscape, the Colts may need a bridge quarterback if they retain Jones, but he likely won’t be ready for either most or all of next season. Then there’s the Vikings, ironically enough, who could use a solid understudy and some competition for second-year man J.J. McCarthy. The 10th pick in the 2024 draft has had a rough campaign, throwing nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 56% of his passes and missing six games due to injuries. If Rodgers does retire, the Steelers are certainly going to be looking for a quarterback, too.
Ultimately, there are a litany of teams that could conceivably be interested in Cousins, whether it’s as a backup with starter-level upside in a competition, or as premium insurance while their long-term answer heals or, perhaps, grows into the job.
Before Thursday night, all those ideas seemed like a fever dream for Cousins. In three previous starts this season, the veteran had thrown for 595 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions while failing to post a QBR higher than 40.9. Cousins appeared washed up, the same as he was last season after returning from a 2023 Achilles tear.
But after shredding the playoff-contending Buccaneers in their own building, Cousins likely piqued interest. He’s a quarterback with a résumé, who suddenly jumps from past to present tense. He’s meaningful, and not a mere footnote.
On Thursday night, the Falcons beat the Buccaneers. Atlanta moved to 5–9, a fun win in another lost season. Kyle Pitts had the game of his life with 166 yards and three touchdowns. The defense held up when it mattered, getting a late stop.
When Gonzalez’s field goal hugged the winning side of the left upright, the crowd was silent. The only noise that could be heard was a cash register in the distance with Kirk Cousins’s name on it.