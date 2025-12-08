Futures for Two Gators Assistants Revealed

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Hours after reports indicated that Florida Gators former interim head coach and receivers coach Billy Gonzales would not be retained under head coach Jon Sumrall, two more assistant coaches' futures has been revealed.

Defensive line coach Gerald Chatman will be retained under Sumrall, according to On3's Zach Abolverdi. Chatman first joined the program in 2024 and signed an extension this past offseason after interest from NFL organizations, including the Chicago Bears.

Additionally, running backs coach Jabbar Juluke will not be retained, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

Chatman, notably, was one of the few current staffers in attendance for Sumrall's introductory press conference alongside defensive line quality control coach Jeremy Patterson and edge rusher quality control coach David Reese.

Across his two seasons under former head coach Billy Napier, Chatman emerged as one of the top coaches on the staff, a strong recruiter and even stronger developer. In 2024, nose tackle Cam Jackson recorded 37 tackles with a career-high two sacks before being selected in the Fifth Round of the NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

Also experiencing a breakout in 2024, Caleb Banks recorded a career-high 21 tackles with 4.5 sacks before injuries limited him to just two games in 2025.

Chatman is the first non-coordinator coach to be reported on Sumrall's staff. Sumrall recently announced the hiring of Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White as the defensive coordinator, and the program is expected to hire Georgia Tech's Buster Faulkner as the offensive coordinator.

Meanwhile, Juluke also served as the associate head coach under Napier. Alongside Chatman, he was known as one of Florida's best recruiters and developers with Montrell Johnson Jr., Trevor Etienne, Ja'Kobi Jackson and Jadan Baugh emerging as top backs in the SEC across his four seasons.

Baugh, a priority retainment for the new staff, recently became the program's first 1,000-yard rusher in 2025, headlined by a 266-yard performance against Florida State to close the season.

Juluke and Gonzales join former defensive coordinator Ron Roberts as those who have been reported to leave the program with Roberts emerging as the main target for the defensive coordinator job at Arkansas.

Last week, Sumrall said his staff would have a mix of existing staffers, staffers he worked with at prior stops and staffers he has never worked with before.

"I don't hire a staff off of who are my buddies," he explained. "I hire a staff based upon what is the absolute best group of people we can put together to serve and develop our players and win championships at that place."

