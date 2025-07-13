Baugh Poised to Help Improve Gators' Rushing Attack
Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh steps into the starting spot after a strong debut in 2024.
With 133 carries, 673 yards and seven touchdowns rushing as a freshman while splitting reps with Montrell Johnson Jr. and Ja'Kobi Jackson, all eyes will now focus on him to lead the way with Jackson right behind him. Not only will Baugh be expected to be extremely productive, he will also be counted on to help improve Florida's rushing attack as a whole, which ranked 67th overall with 161.2 yards per game last season.
Let's take a look at how Baugh can help Florida's rushing attack be one of the best in the country next season.
Blend
Baugh possesses excellent burst. He hits the hole with purpose.
You don't see any sidesteps or indecision, getting up to speed before he hits the line of scrimmage. When in the open, shiftiness will make defenders miss, catching air instead of a jersey. While not elite, Baugh does bring a second gear to the table that allows him to gain chunk yardage.
On top of that, the sophomore runs through arm tackles, making the first would-be tackler pay. He will drag tacklers that get their hips into the tackle. Meanwhile, on perimeter plays, Baugh will get the corner and turn upfield. From a power aspect, the sophomore shows a nose for the end zone. Remember the five-touchdown performance against Kentucky? Cashing in from close in is an actual skill.
Intelligence
Baugh uses his eyes as well as his feet. Vision can never be understated. For instance, when defenders abandon the angle in order to directly pursue, the Gator will move further away, decreasing the chances for a tackle before he moves the sticks. Seeing the play before it develops allows him to choose wisely and make better decisions.
Fearlessness
Life in the SEC didn't faze Baugh. In itself, that requires a certain distinction.
The schedule in the conference will never be easy, despite the complaints and excuses. Under those circumstances, displaying an unfazed demeanor means that nothing scares him. Against Georgia, Baugh took the fight to the Bulldogs, embarrassing defenders in the open.
Bottom Line
Baugh may not earn a spot on an award list or film a segment on College Gameday. Yet, there's a strong chance he could gain 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns even while splitting carries. Additionally, teams will need to play the Gators honestly. Every player that starts doesn't need to be a superstar.
Still, Baugh projects as a budding standout. As we all know, Florida's slate of games will challenge them, which helps Baugh. With a strong start, people will start talking about the running back as well as the quarterback.