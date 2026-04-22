Who Are the Best Florida Gators Players in the NFL in the Past Decade?

While the Florida Gators football program may not enter the 2026 NFL Draft with an abundance of top-tier prospects, former standouts like Caleb Banks, Jake Slaughter and Tyreak Sapp will have the opportunity to carry on the program’s prestigious legacy at the next level.

With the draft just a day away, Florida Gators on SI takes a look at the five best Florida alums to make their mark in the NFL over the past decade.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After spending the first nine seasons of his NFL career in Detroit, Anzalone will be returning south to join the Buccaneers. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

While Anzalone was a productive Gator, he was started just ten games over the course of four seasons after being limited by injuries during his time at Florida.

The health obstacles subsided once he got to the NFL, already passing his Florida single season high tackle amount by his second season in the league with the New Orleans Saints.

After spending four years as a rotational linebacker for the Saints, he made the move to Detroit, where he became their defensive anchor. The former Gator served as the Lions' leading tackler during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, combining for 307 tackles between those two seasons.

Now entering his 11th NFL season, the former Gator signed a two-year, $17 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March.

Tight End Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons

Over the first five seasons of his NFL career, Pitts has earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As a Gator, Pitts Sr. was a Unanimous All-American and was also recognized as the nation's top tight end by winning the Mackey Award.

His best year in Gainesville came in 2020, when he caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns.

This season, Pitts earned Second-team All-Pro honors in 2025 after catching a career high 88 passes and five touchdowns for 928 receiving yards.

While his numbers after his rookie year and leading up this season weren't groundbreaking, he kicked off his career by earning a Pro Bowl nod after catching 68 passes for 1,026 yards.

Offensive Tackle Jawaan Taylor, Atlanta Falcons

After spending the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Taylor will be joining the Falcons this season. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

After immediately sliding into a starting role as a true freshman at Florida, Taylor stayed close to home after being selected in the second round (35th overall) by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Similar to his time as a Gator, he adjusted quickly, earning PFWA All-Rookie honors after starting every game during his debut season.

In 2023, Taylor signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, helping them beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in his first season with the team.

Punter Tommy Townsend, Tennessee Titans

Townsend won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs before joining the Texans in 2024. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Taylor's former Gators and Chiefs teammate, the two won a Super Bowl together in 2023 when Townsend served as Kansas City's starting punter in Super Bowl LVIII.

That wasn't his first time collecting hardware, however, as Townsend earned First-team All-Pro honors in 2022 while helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII.

He spent four seasons at Florida, and still holds the school record for most yards by a punter in a single game with 432.

Offensive Tackle Trent Brown, Houston Texans

Now entering his 12th NFL season, Brown resigned with the Houston Texans this offseason. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Adding to the list of active Gators Super Bowl Champions and Pro Bowlers, Brown enters his 12th NFL season after being selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 244th overall pick (seventh round).

After spending three seasons with the 49ers, Brown was traded to the New England Patriots, where he started all 16 games at left tackle while helping them win Super Bowl LIII.

The following season, he became the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league four-year, $66 million contract with the Oakland Raiders, earning his first Pro Bowl nod later that year.

Brown was still a work-in-progress during his time at Florida as he was still growing into his 6-foot-8, 360 pound frame, starting just 11 out of his 23 games in Gainesville.

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