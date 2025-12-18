How Bo Bichette’s Stance on Position Change Could Impact Free Agency
As the pace of MLB's free agent market has seemed to have slowed a bit, a development concerning one top free agent could ignite further interest in the market. Two-time All-Star Bo Bichette, a longtime shortstop and Sports Illustrated's second-ranked free agent, is reportedly open to a position change.
MLB free agency rumors: Bichette willing to move to second base
According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Bichette has told interested teams that he is “ready, willing, and able” to move to second base. Bichette has never played second base full-time in the big leagues, with his only experience at the keystone coming during the Blue Jays’ seven-game World Series defeat to the Dodgers.
“It seems like the message has gotten through to him that teams don’t view him as a shortstop in the long-term—or maybe even in 2026,” a source told Feinsand. “His willingness to change positions can only help him in the market.”
Bichette suffered injury in September, returned in World Series as second baseman
Bichette, who will turn 28 in March, is coming off of one of the best seasons of his career, as he posted a .311/.357/.483 slash line with 18 home runs, 94 RBI and 78 runs scored in 139 games played for Toronto. The Orlando native finished second in the American League in hits with 181.
Bichette sprained his left knee on Sept. 6 after a collision with Yankees catcher Austin Wells, and went on to miss the remainder of the regular season, as well as the American League Division Series and the American League Championship Series, before returning for Game 1 of the World Series at an unfamiliar position: second base.
Bichette was immediately impactful in his return in the Fall Classic, as he slashed .348/.444/.478, acquitting himself well at second base while coming up with some big hits, including a three-run homer off of Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani that gave Toronto an early lead in Game 7 of the World Series.
Evidently, Bichette did enough during the World Series to not only convince clubs that he could handle a long-term move to the position, but also to convince himself that it was something he’d be willing to do. In the Statcast metric Outs Above Average, Bichette has consistently rated as a below-average defender at shortstop, including in 2025, when his -13 Outs Above Average were tied for the worst mark in MLB among shortstops.
Bo Bichette free agency destinations
Bichette's stance on moving to second base could invite further teams to explore his market. Among the potential free agency destinations, a return to Toronto certainly can't be ruled out, though the Blue Jays would figure to move on from Bichette should they ultimately land outfielder Kyle Tucker, the top free agent available. Other teams that could be in the mix for Bichette include the Dodgers, Red Sox and Giants, among other potential fits.