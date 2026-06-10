Kickoff Windows Released for Gators' 2026 Schedule

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Southeastern Conference on Tuesday released the kickoff windows for the Florida Gators' 2026 season, officially giving fans a look at when they can watch Jon Sumrall's first season leading the program.

The league officially announced the start times and television windows for first three weeks of the season last month. Florida opens the season at home against FAU on Sept. 5, with kickoff set for 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network. The Gators then host Campbell on Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network+ before travelling to Auburn on Sept. 19 for the SEC opener. That game will kick-off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The ACC also previously announced that Florida's regular-season finale at Florida State will be played on Friday, Nov. 27, at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.

As for the rest of the schedule, the SEC revealed the following game windows on Tuesday night. All times are eastern.

The following games are designated as a "flex game," meaning it will be played either in the afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m.) or at night (6-8 p.m.): Ole Miss (Sept. 26), @ Missouri (Oct. 3) and Oklahoma (Nov. 7).

The following games are designated as an "early game," meaning it will be played either at noon or at 1 p.m.: South Carolina (Oct. 10), @ Texas (Oct. 17) and Vanderbilt (Nov. 21).

Lastly, the following game has been designated as a night game (6-8 p.m.): @ Kentucky (Nov. 14).

The only set kickoff time outside of Florida's first three games is its annual neutral-site matchup against Georgia, which will be played on Nov. 31 at 3:30 p.m. in Atlanta. Television coverage will be on ABC.

Finalized kickoff times will be announced six-to-twelve days out from gameday, while television assignments will be announced at a later date. Florida previously announced the home game themes for the 2026 season, which can be read here.

Florida Gators' 2026 Schedule

Sept. 5: FAU (7:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network)

Sept. 12: Campbell (5:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network+)

Sept. 19: @ Auburn (7 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 26: Ole Miss (3:30-4:30 p.m. OR 6-8 p.m., TBD)

Oct. 3: @ Missouri (3:30-4:30 p.m. OR 6-8 p.m., TBD)

Oct. 10: South Carolina (Noon or 1 p.m. ET, TBD)

Oct. 17: @ Texas (Noon or 1 p.m. ET, TBD)

Oct. 31: vs. Georgia (Atlanta) (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Nov. 7: Oklahoma (3:30-4:30 p.m. OR 6-8 p.m., TBD)

Nov. 14: @ Kentucky (6-8 p.m., TBD)

Nov. 21: Vanderbilt (Noon or 1 p.m., TBD)

Nov. 27: @ Florida State (3:30 p.m., ABC)

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