Best And Worst NFL Draft Day Scenarios for Gators DL Caleb Banks

Former Florida Gators’ star defensive tackle Caleb Banks enters the 2026 NFL draft as one of the more polarizing prospects in his entire class, with the uber-athletic lineman having one of the widest ranges of potential selection outcomes this weekend amongst available prospects.

While flashing potential to be one of the more dominant defenders available throughout his time in Gainesville, Banks’ profile is muddied by nagging injuries that have lingered past his time in the Orange and Blue, including a more recent foot injury at the NFL combine that would end up requiring surgery.

The setback overshadowed a strong momentum the athletic lineman had built coming off a dominant senior bowl in which Banks left seemingly solidified back in the first round conversation after an impressive showing.

“He was one of the most dominant players in Mobile this week, and if everything clicks at the next level, he could be one of the headliners of the class a few years down the road,” NFL analyst Ryan Fowler told Florida Gators on SI after attending the event. “Banks moves in ways prospects of his stature simply shouldn’t.”

While injuries have continued to complicate his true stock, the talented Gators’ product will still have a shot to hear his name called day one, with his flashes possibly being enough for an NFL team in need to take a shot at the talent in a pool of available players at the position with plenty of question marks amongst them.

Best Case: Mid First Round

Once seemingly a sure-fire first round pick, Banks could still be selected in round one if a team decides to bet on his talent in an especially unexceptional class of defensive linemen.

Multiple experts, including NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter, still included the talented pass-rusher in their first-round mocks heading into the opening night Thursday, while he took multiple top-30 visits with organizations selecting in the middle to late first, such as the Baltimore Ravens at 14, Lions at 17 and Kansas City Chiefs at 29.

It also helps that Banks, albeit injured, is anticipated to be available for OTAs in the summer, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

NEWS: NFL teams received a letter today about Caleb Banks as he recovers from a surgically repaired bone in his left foot. Per ESPN sources, the letter states that after a CT scan on Tuesday that Banks is “on pace to be fully cleared for full football activities in early June.” pic.twitter.com/FlrO8obUAw — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 22, 2026

If Banks is going to sneak back into day one, this draft class would be the one to do it in, with many having the belief that there isn’t much of a gap in talent from the prospects that will be available in the middle of the first to those available in the late second.

Watch for the Chiefs, Chargers, Lions or Ravens to possibly take a chance on Banks in the always hectic night one of the draft.

Worst Case: Late Second Round

While Banks’ red flags are real, there is a belief that his talent and potential is too high for a drop further than middle to late in the second round.

Regardless, a reaggravation of an injury that has consistently sidelined the talented Gators defender could be detrimental to his landing spot, with a long history of injury concerns causing high-profile prospects to drop in recent years.

Though possible, it feels hard to believe a position-needy team such as the New York Giants, who own the fifth pick in round two, Chiefs, who pick eighth, or Ravens, 13, would let the talent slip any further than the early to mid second.

However, if he does, watch for a team such as the Lions at pick 50 overall, 18th in round two, or Broncos at 62, 30th in the round, to capitalize.

Final Prediction: Baltimore Ravens (2nd Round, Pick 45)

While a bolder version of myself begged for this prediction to be a day one shocker with Banks landing in Kansas City at pick 29, the noise around the Gators prospect more matches the Ravens landing spot at pick 45 in the middle of round two, similar to Michigan cornerback Will Johnson’s drop to pick 47 due to injuries in 2025.

Baltimore had Banks for a top-30 visit early in his process, while the now Jesse Minter lead defense could certainly use a player to pair with star Nnamdi Madubuike, who is also fresh off a neck surgery, at the position.

The former Gators standout would immediately bolster an already exciting pass-rush for the Ravens, adding to the offseason addition of Trey Hendrickson to make up arguably the most talented defensive line in their division.

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