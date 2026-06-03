Gators Emerging for Top 2028 OL Prospect in Pennsylvania

With the highest rated class of 2027 offensive lineman prospect in the state of Pennsylvania already committed to the Florida Gators currently in Maxwell Hiller, Phil Trautwein and the program don't seem done in prioritizing the position coach’s former home state while building their future unit.

Amidst a strong momentum on the recruiting trail for the Gators, the Florida staff has also begun building out their 2028 board as of recently, with Drexel Hill (Pa.) Monsignor Bonner four-star tackle Tyrie Davis-Winn seemingly towards the top of the list of priorities.

After picking up an offer from Florida this past month, the athletic 6-foot-8 prospect has continued to feel the love from the new Gators staff early in his process, with Trautwein at the forefront.

“(Trautwein) made it known that I’m probably the only 2028 tackle in the area that he’s really recruiting hard right now because not only am I 6’8, but I move really well,” Davis-Winn told Florida Gators on SI in an exclusive interview. “... He said he could see the basketball movement skills and athleticism while watching me practice.”

Ranked as the composite 284th player nationally and the highest rated 2028 lineman in Pennsylvania, Davis-Winn plays just under an hour from Hiller, Florida's top commit and its first five-star offensive line commit since 2015. Though both are nearly 1,000 miles from Gainesville, such proximity to each other made a trip easier for Trautwein, who knows the state well after spending the previous six years on staff at Penn State.

“Coach Trautwein made me a priority stop while he was down seeing Maxwell Hiller… He had been trying to get me on campus, but my schedule was full, so he told me, ‘You know what, I’ll just come to you.’ That right there showed me how much of a priority I am for the program,” Davis-Winn said. “He came to watch me practice and ended up offering me, so that meant a lot.”

Such a relationship with the Florida unit coach has helped the Gators emerge for the athletic prospect Davis-Winn, while his long resume as both a player and now a coach has helped establish a remaining reputation in the state despite moving on to another opportunity across the country.

“I’ve heard a lot of great things about him. He played left tackle in the NFL and has had over 12 players drafted under him, including multiple first-round picks. That’s major," Davis-Winn said. “ I definitely want to get down to campus and experience the environment more, but as far as Coach Trautwein goes, I could definitely see myself being developed by him.”

Now scheduled to take a trip to Gainesville in late June, Davis-Winn has quickly emerged on Florida’s radar as the Gators continue to prioritize the offensive line on the recruiting trail under Trautwein.

The position coach has already built out one of the better Gators’ unit hauls in program history since returning to the school six months ago, while continuing to lay the foundation into next year’s class with elite targets such as Davis-Winn.

Though Florida will have to compete with a bevy of SEC interest, the elite prospect is one to keep an eye out for as Trautwein and the Gators look to continue to build what looks to be an impressive future at the position.

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