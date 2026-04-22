Florida Gators Caleb Banks Gives Key Injury Update Ahead of NFL Draft

On the eve of the NFL Draft, one Florida Gators product has received some meaningful news that could significantly impact his draft stock.

Originally viewed as a first round draft pick heading into the 2025 college football season, Caleb Banks's draft stock has tumbled since dealing with a nagging foot injury that ultimately culminated into a broken metarsal bone in his foot at the 2026 NFL Combine.

However, a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel offered an update on his recovery process, indicating that he would likely be ready to participate in training camp with whichever NFL team chooses to draft him.

“NFL teams received a letter today about Caleb Banks as he recovers from a surgically repaired bone in his left foot,” Thamel said. “Per ESPN sources, the letter states that after a CT scan on Tuesday, Banks is ‘on pace to be fully cleared for full football activities in early June.’”

NEWS: NFL teams received a letter today about Caleb Banks as he recovers from a surgically repaired bone in his left foot. Per ESPN sources, the letter states that after a CT scan on Tuesday that Banks is “on pace to be fully cleared for full football activities in early June.” pic.twitter.com/FlrO8obUAw — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 22, 2026

According to Thamel, Dr. Norman Waldrop, a foot and ankle specialist from the Andrews Clinic, was the expert who reviewed Banks' scan to make the determination. Banks, who has dealt with foot issues since the end of the 2024 season, including twice in 2025 that limited him to just three appearances, broke his foot the night before his appearance at the NFL Combine.

At Pro Day, Banks estimated that he would be back in time for OTAs in June.

Where Will Banks Be Selected?

In a recent mock draft released by ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid, he gave the former Gator a second-round projection, landing with the Baltimore Ravens with the No.45 overall pick.

Ahead of the season, Reid previously slotted Banks as a first-round pick, landing with the Cincinnati Bengals at No.25 overall.

Reid's colleague at ESPN, Mel Kiper Jr., gave him a similar projection, predicting him to land at No.48 to the Atlanta Falcons.

"Atlanta's first pick is a big swing on Banks, who has top-20 talent but was limited to just 90 snaps in 2025," Kiper Jr. said. "He recently underwent foot surgery and is expected to be shelved from full football activity until June.

His athletic potential and tenacious play style is enough to make defensive coordinators salivate, measuring at 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds at the NFL Combine while continuing to impress with a freakish 32-inch vertical. Nonetheless, Banks is not worried about when he will be selected.

"I don't really think too much about that," he said after Pro Day last month. "I'm staying grounded, like, it happened, it happened. My story's already written. I'm kind of just taking it day by day. Wherever I land, that's where I'm supposed to land. So I'm not too bothered by it."

While his foot injury limited him this season, the Louisville transfer started ten games in 2024 while totaling 21 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss and 4.5 sacks.

He appeared in just three games this season, originally attempting to suit up against LSU in Week 3 before another foot injury held him out until the final two games of the season against Tennessee and Florida State. Through three seasons at Florida, Banks totaled 46 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.