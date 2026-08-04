Bold Predictions for 2026 Florida Gators Season

We're a month out from the start of the 2026 Florida Gators football season. It'll be a new era, with Jon Sumrall entering his first year as the head coach.

As part of this new era, in which the Gators look to bounce back from an abysmal 4-8 finish, we'll make some predictions for what will unfold during the season.

Here are three bold predictions, plus an honorable mention prediction. It didn't quite fit the bill, but I still had my reasons to include it.

Aaron Philo Wins Starting Job, But Jones Finishes With It

Head coach Jon Sumrall has made it clear no job is safe. It's not a hot take that Aaron Philo will be given the benefit of the doubt for Week One and begin the season as the starting quarterback.

But the short leash will ultimately open the door for Tramell Jones Jr. to finish the season leading the way.

Both have shown their strengths. Philo's is that he knows the system, but Jones has more arm talent. Once he's comfortable in the new offense, he'll begin to separate himself.

Both will likely see action early when Florida hosts FAU and Campbell. Who the starter is will be semantics more than anything. Once you get to the SEC docket on Sept. 19 at Auburn, that's when you'll see the debate begin.

Sumrall Does What Napier Couldn't...Beat Georgia

That's right. I said it.

Florida has put up a fight against Georgia over the last couple of years, and that was without a starting quarterback for half of one game and a lack of competent offensive playcalling in either.

We still have to see how the offensive line comes together without Jake Slaughter and Austin Barber. But if the offense can take a step forward under offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, then it can happen. That familiarity with Georgia helps too. He was their offensive quality control coach from 2020 to 2022.

Timing helps Florida too. If this was an early season rivarly, Georgia beats them handedly. They have seven games to gel and a bye week to prep after Texas.

Dallas Wilson Reaches 1,000 Receiving Yards

There are a few reasons I went with this prediction in particular. The first is the milestone: no Gators wide receiver has clocked 1,000 receiving yards since Taylor Jacobs in 2002. Some have come close, but they fell short. Last year, Vernell Brown III had the most with 512.

Until it actually happens, that alone is a bold prediction.

Now, why Dallas Wilson in perticular? For starters, he only played in four games last year due to injury. He has to still show what he can do in a full, healthy season. The win over Texas provided a nice taste with 111 receiving yards and two touchdown grabs. But that's one game.

Most are expecting the big step from Brown, and the addition of Eric Singleton Jr. from Georgia Tech, who knows Faulkner's offense, takes some attention away from Wilson.

By the end of the season, he'll stand out above the rest, and that will come with a major milestone.

Bonus (Not Bold): Jadan Baugh Reaches 1,000 Rushing Yards Again

It's not bold to predict someone who had 1,170 rushing yards last fall will do it again. It took a big game to make it happen, but he still pulled up to the last game of the season with just 96 yards to go.

The reason I mention Baugh at all is because should he do it again, it would be historic. No Gators player has rushed for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

Fred Taylor had just one season with at least 1,000 yards. Emmitt Smith had two, but a season with 988 yards is sandwich in between them. If he had played one more game in 1988, he would have had three in a row. It wasn't meant to be.

So, it's not a crazy prediction, but it's predicting something historic.

At the end of the season, we'll circle back and take a look at how these aged. They're bold, so the key word is "how."

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