What Gators Placement in Coaches Poll Means for Upcoming Season

The first preseason poll is out. In the Coaches Poll, the Florida Gators find themselves ever so slightly on the outside looking in. They received votes but fell short of being ranked in the top 25.

Their 147 points ranked them No. 27 in the country. They missed being 25th by 11 points. Missouri had 158. Louisville is in between them at 153.

Perhaps it's the most fitting position this program can be in heading into the first season under head coach Jon Sumrall. There is some hype for a new era. Having a head coach who froths at the mouth, determined to sling expectations back into the stratosphere, sells that hype.

Having promising pieces of both side of the ball helps too.

Jadan Baugh ran for 1,170 yards last season. The passing game has weapons in Vernell Brown III, Dallas Wilson and Eric Singleton Jr. On defense, Myles Graham leads the way. Jayden Woods is expected to take another step forward after a strong freshman campaign. Ben Hanks III provides some promise to the secondary after a standout spring camp.

All of these components earned them votes. However, it only goes so far. There is still plenty to prove.

Florida is coming off finishing 4-8 with a top recruit at quarterback and boosted expectations following a strong finish to the 2024 season.

They would have had to fire Billy Napier midway through a season if they were in a good place. They've certainly been in a better place following the departure of previous head coaches, but they're in a tough spot all the same.

We still don't know for sure who their starting quarterback is or if they can maintain that job for more than a few games at a time this season. A lack of stability at the most important position on the team knocks them down a peg.

The cornerback room has the pure talent, but there are question marks. Dijon Johnson is still working to get healthy, though he's getting there. Cormani McClain showed promise last season, but he needs to take another step forward. There are promising young pieces too, but you don't know what you'll get out of them yet.

Question marks make them hard to rank for many, and that's fully understandable.

Nothing helps more than winning. They do that, and where they would prefer to be in the rankings will follow.

Not every question mark needs to be resolved. That's unrealistic, especially in year one. But they have to show that something has changed.

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