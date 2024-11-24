Braves Legend Blasts Former FSU QB Danny Kanell After Gators Win
The Florida Gators upset No. 9 Ole Miss in The Swamp 24-17 to become bowl eligible on Saturday. This victory led to a former foe on the gridiron attempting to take shots. Little did this former foe realize, it was going to backfire.
Former FSU quarterback Danny Kannell took a shot at the Florida Gators on X (formerly Twitter) after they beat Ole Miss.
“Congrats Florida. You are the Kansas Jayhawks of the SEC!!”
For context, this came before the Jayhawks upset No. 16 Colorado later in the evening.
Regardless, one Baseball Hall of Fame third baseman and Atlanta Braves legend wasn’t having it. Chipper Jones clapped back in a quote tweet.
“Hey Danny….I say this with all due respect for [your] mediocre career and even less mediocre career after throwing senseless picks at FSU……STFU! We know [you] hate the SEC, we get it. No need to pee in our cornflakes [because] [you’re] on [your] period! Congrats on Charleston Southern.”
For further context, FSU finally got their second win of the season (2-9 on the year) when they smacked FCS Charleston Southern, 41-7 on Saturday.
Kanell, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native, has not responded to Jones’ comment yet, and the Twitterverse isn’t letting him forget it. In a later tweet where all he said was “the silence is deafening,” he got called out about Jones’ tweet in a total of 16 replies.
We won’t post all of them - they’re not all clean, to put it lightly - but here are the three most family-friendly ones.
To Jones’ credit, he knows his stats. Kanell led the ACC in interceptions (13) in 1994.
Kanell was the starting quarterback for FSU from 1994 to 1995. He was drafted in the fourth round by the New York Giants in 1996. He played in the NFL for six seasons. He played in 43 games, starting 21 of them. He threw 31 touchdowns to 34 interceptions and was sacked 63 times.
Meanwhile, Jones played with the Braves from 1993 to 2012, his entire career. He was an eight-time all-star, the 1999 National League MVP, received MVP votes in 13 total seasons and was a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2018.