Florida Gators 2025 Pro Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Thursday held its annual Pro Day as its current group of outgoing players pursue the next level of their football careers.
20 total players, including two former Gators in offensive linemen Max Garcia and Michael Tarquin, were in attendance for the event in front of over 70 scouts from all 32 NFL teams and the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The full list of Gators at Pro Day can be found below.
"Great day for this group," head coach Billy Napier said. "We've gotten great rave reviews from all the NFL organizations about this group in terms of how they prepared, how they performed so far, the interview process yesterday, today. So, really proud of this group."
It should be noted that not all players who were listed as Pro Day participants participated in every drill as many already recorded strong numbers at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Those who are not listed under a specific workout did not participate in said workout.
Gators Illustrated compiled numbers from some of the workouts media were able to see, including bench press, 40-yard dash and the vertical jump. Numbers from those workouts, as well as various clips from throughout the day, can be viewed below.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins with Round One on Thursday, April 24 and concludes with Rounds 4-7 the following Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Vertical Jump
In order from highest to lowest.
- DB Jason Marshall Jr.: 37"
- LB RJ Moten: 36.6"
- DB Trikweze Bridges: 34.5"
- DB DJ Douglas: 33"
- LB Derek Wingo: 33"
- RB Cam Carroll: 29.5"
- EDGE Ja'Markis Weston: 29"
- WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars: 27"
- DL Joey Slackman: 26.5"
- DL Desmond Watson: 25"
- OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson: 24.5"
Bench Press
Reps in order from most to least.
- DL Desmond Watson: 36 (Would have been the most of any position in the NFL Scouting Combine)
- EDGE Ja'Markis Weston: 28
- DL Joey Slackman: 27
- LB Derek Wingo: 24
- LB RJ Moten: 19
- OL Michael Tarquin: 19
- RB Cam Carroll: 18
- RB Montrell Johnson Jr.: 17
- DB DJ Douglas: 16
- OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson: 15
- WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars: 12
40-yard dash
All times unofficial unless otherwise noted, only fastest times recorded, Times in order from fastest to slowest.
- DB Trikweze Bridges: 4.38 (official)
- DB Jason Marshall Jr.: 4.43
- LB RJ Moten: 4.48
- DB DJ Douglas: 4.56
- EDGE Ja'Markis Weston: 4.59
- WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars: 4.59
- LB Derek Wingo: 4.78
- RB Cam Carroll: 4.95
- DL Joey Slackman: 5.23
- DL Desmond Watson: 5.93
Clips
Elijhah Badger
Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
Cam Jackson
Jason Marshall Jr.
Graham Mertz, Montrell Johnson Jr., Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike
Joey Slackman
Desmond Watson