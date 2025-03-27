All Gators

Florida Gators 2025 Pro Day

20 total prospects, 18 of which played for the Florida Gators in 2024, were in attendance for the program's annual Pro Day in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams.

Cam Parker, Dylan Olive

The Florida Gators held its annual Pro Day on Thursday inside the program's indoor practice facility.
The Florida Gators held its annual Pro Day on Thursday inside the program's indoor practice facility. / Dylan Olive / Gators Illustrated
In this story:

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Thursday held its annual Pro Day as its current group of outgoing players pursue the next level of their football careers.

20 total players, including two former Gators in offensive linemen Max Garcia and Michael Tarquin, were in attendance for the event in front of over 70 scouts from all 32 NFL teams and the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The full list of Gators at Pro Day can be found below.

"Great day for this group," head coach Billy Napier said. "We've gotten great rave reviews from all the NFL organizations about this group in terms of how they prepared, how they performed so far, the interview process yesterday, today. So, really proud of this group."

It should be noted that not all players who were listed as Pro Day participants participated in every drill as many already recorded strong numbers at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Those who are not listed under a specific workout did not participate in said workout.

Gators Illustrated compiled numbers from some of the workouts media were able to see, including bench press, 40-yard dash and the vertical jump. Numbers from those workouts, as well as various clips from throughout the day, can be viewed below.

The 2025 NFL Draft begins with Round One on Thursday, April 24 and concludes with Rounds 4-7 the following Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Vertical Jump

In order from highest to lowest.

  • DB Jason Marshall Jr.: 37"
  • LB RJ Moten: 36.6"
  • DB Trikweze Bridges: 34.5"
  • DB DJ Douglas: 33"
  • LB Derek Wingo: 33"
  • RB Cam Carroll: 29.5"
  • EDGE Ja'Markis Weston: 29"
  • WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars: 27"
  • DL Joey Slackman: 26.5"
  • DL Desmond Watson: 25"
  • OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson: 24.5"

Bench Press

Reps in order from most to least.

  • DL Desmond Watson: 36 (Would have been the most of any position in the NFL Scouting Combine)
  • EDGE Ja'Markis Weston: 28
  • DL Joey Slackman: 27
  • LB Derek Wingo: 24
  • LB RJ Moten: 19
  • OL Michael Tarquin: 19
  • RB Cam Carroll: 18
  • RB Montrell Johnson Jr.: 17
  • DB DJ Douglas: 16
  • OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson: 15
  • WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars: 12

40-yard dash

All times unofficial unless otherwise noted, only fastest times recorded, Times in order from fastest to slowest.

  • DB Trikweze Bridges: 4.38 (official)
  • DB Jason Marshall Jr.: 4.43
  • LB RJ Moten: 4.48
  • DB DJ Douglas: 4.56
  • EDGE Ja'Markis Weston: 4.59
  • WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars: 4.59
  • LB Derek Wingo: 4.78
  • RB Cam Carroll: 4.95
  • DL Joey Slackman: 5.23
  • DL Desmond Watson: 5.93

Clips

Elijhah Badger

Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

Cam Jackson

Jason Marshall Jr.

Graham Mertz, Montrell Johnson Jr., Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike

Joey Slackman

Desmond Watson

More From Gators Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Dylan Olive
DYLAN OLIVE

Home/Football