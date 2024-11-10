Cam's Column: Oh, the Irony
AUSTIN, Tx.-- It only seems ironic that two days after University of Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin announced his intentions for Billy Napier to remain as the head football coach that the Florida Gators suffer its most lopsided loss under the third-year head coach.
I mean, just look at this screenshot of an ABC graphic used during the game with Stricklin on camera, and then look at the score.
Look, I know Texas is a top-five team who is probably on their way to winning an SEC title in its first year in the league. I know the Longhorns had a mostly-healthy team while Florida was down 14 players on its two-deep depth chart, including both quarterbacks and two of its top-three receivers.
I understand that, but it doesn't change the fact of the irony behind Stricklin's statement and the outcome of Saturday's game. He's putting a lot on the line for a head coach that for every step taken forward, there's three steps taken back.
With the loss, Napier moves to 15-19 as head coach and 8-14 in conference play. The 32-point differential is the largest defeat of his tenure, and there was even discussion of whether or not the Gators would even score. Fortunately, the scoring streak is intact.
A major reason for Florida keeping Napier was the fight shown and on-field improvements being made in recent weeks. Napier finally has the benefit of a competent defense, the run game looks terrific and he has a young quarterback in DJ Lagway who's creating explosive plays down the field.
To Stricklin's, Napier's and the pro-Napier side of the fanbase, they're right. The team is better than it was at the beginning of the year. I mean, at least it was before Saturday's loss to Texas. The team that played Texas did not show much of that fight and improvement.
Again, there's not really much to say. Hope was lost when Lagway went down in the second quarter against Georgia last week, and what happened against Texas was pretty much expected from outsiders. Florida had no chance.
It's only ironic, though, that it came two days after Stricklin's letter to Gator Nation.
Coaches at Florida have been fired for having winning records that weren't good enough. Still, Napier remains. Whether that works out for Florida remains to be seen, but history says it probably won't.
There's also a level in irony that Stricklin's letter came the week that Florida plays Texas. Remember at the end of the 2020 season where Texas AD Chris Del Conte released a statement saying that then-head coach Tom Herman would remain the head coach for the 2021 season?
The result? Herman was fired anyways around a month later.
I'm not saying Florida is going to do that. Stricklin's tenure as the AD hinges on the success of Napier. Not many athletic directors at any program get to hire three head coaches for its football program.
But the irony of it all, between the timing of the statement, the results on the field and Florida's opponent's history in a similar spot, it's too much to overlook, especially if the investment into a year four for Napier doesn't work out. Only time will tell, though.