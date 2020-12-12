Texas AD: Tom Herman Will Remain With Longhorns

SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Texas AD Chris Del Conte: Tom Herman Will Remain With Longhorns

Author:
Publish date:

After weeks of speculation and rumors around the Texas football job, school athletic director Chris Del Conte released a statement on Saturday saying, “I want to reiterate Tom Herman is our coach.”

"There has been a lot of speculation about the future of our football coach," Del Conte said in a statement. "My policy is to wait until the end of the season before evaluating and commenting on our program and coaches."

The AD also told the Austin American-Statesman that Herman will be back in 2021, according to Kirk Bohls.

The Longhorns' 2020 regular season came to an end last week, with this Saturday's game vs. Kansas being canceled due to COVID-19. Texas went 6–3, with losses to TCU, Oklahoma and Iowa State.

The program was heavily interested in former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, but ultimately was not able to bring him out of retirement. Last week, The Austin American-Statesman reported that Meyer, 56, was not pursuing any coaching jobs at this moment, and will remain in Fox's TV studios. 

There's also a financial component to this decision to give Herman a vote of confidence. 

Texas would owe the 45-year-old Herman $15 million to buyout the remaining three years of his guaranteed contract. The school would need to pay another $10 million to replace all of Herman's assistants, who also have multi-year, guaranteed deals. 

The athletic department was one of many across the country that implemented salary reductions and layoffs because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“This has been an unprecedented year for all of us, and we’re all disappointed that we didn’t meet our expectations,” Del Conte said in a statement. “Like the many fans that follow and support our program, I can’t help but think what could have been in 2020. There’s still more work to be done, but I’m excited to watch our players and program move forward.”

Throughout his four year career with the Longhorns, Herman is 31–18 and hasn't won a Big 12 championship.

YOU MAY LIKE

ezekiel-elliott
Play
Gambling

Week 14 NFL: Top Player Prop Bets - Taking the Over on Ezekiel Elliott

The Fantasy Executive goes through his best prop bets for Week 14 in the NFL.

Nov 27, 2020; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman stands with players for the signing of the Eyes of Texas after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Play
College Football

Texas AD: Tom Herman Will Remain With Longhorns

“I want to reiterate Tom Herman is our coach," Chris Del Conte said in a statement.

Keyontae Johnson 2
College Basketball

UF's Johnson in Critical, Stable Condition After Collapse

Johnson is in critical but stable condition at Tallahassee Memorial hospital after collapsing in the first half of Florida's game vs. Florida State.

Kenny Omega
Wrestling

'Raw, Uncut Lucha': What to Expect at Triplemania XXVIII

Triplemania XXVIII promises to deliver some of the most electrifying, emotional and violent wrestling of 2020

manchester-derby
Play
Soccer

United, City Come Up Scoreless in Forgettable Manchester Derby

Whether it was exhaustion, lack of ambition or the sluggish season, the Manchester derby was a dirge of a football match in which almost nothing happened.

Gtech
College Football

Which College Football Games in Week 16 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

With conference championships underway, there have been several matchups postponed or canceled.

Nov 7, 2020; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; The Marshall Thundering Herd mascot celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Play
College Football

Which College Football Games in Week 15 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

With conference championships just two weeks away, there have been several matchups postponed or canceled.

Real-Madrid-Inter-Milan-UCL
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid will host Atletico Madrid in the latest edition of the Madrid Derby on Saturday.