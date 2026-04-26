Gators Predicted to Land Four-Star OL, Updates on Two Defensive Targets

Just a day after landing four-star wide receiver Anthony Jennings, the Florida Gators appear poised to add more to its 2027 recruiting class.

On Sunday, Anna (Tx.) four-star offensive lineman Peyton Miller landed predictions from 247 Sports' Tyler Harden and On3/Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, Sam Spiegelman, Justin Wells, Blake Alderman and Corey Bender to choose Florida. Miller (6-5, 290 pounds) is rated as a top 10 interior lineman in the class in the Rivals Industry Ranking and 247 Composite and is ranked as high as 124th nationally in the 2027 class (247 Sports Composite).

It’s always good to see @CoachTrautFB in Anna, TX and to talk about @GatorsFB. pic.twitter.com/lIGumTpVXY — Peyton Miller (@PeytonMill09) April 21, 2026

Miller visited Florida a month ago, after which he labeled Florida as a top two school, according to Bender. He is set to officially visit Florida on June 19.

A commitment from Miller would reaffirm Florida's commitment to recruit and develop highly talented offensive linemen under new position coach Phil Trautwein. The Gators previously landed its first five-star offensive lineman in 11 years in Maxwell Hiller. Should Miller commit, Florida's 2027 class would be its first class with two offensive linemen ranked in the top 10 of their respective position group since 2012 (DJ Humphries and Jessamen Dunker).

Additionally, there are two updates on Florida-targeted defensive recruits.

In addition to predicting Miller to Florida, Bender also predicted Tulsa (Okla.) Jenks three-star safety Kalib Dillard to commit to Florida over Georgia. Should he commit, Dillard would be Florida's third defensive back commitment in the class after four-star corners Amare Nugent and Aamaury Fountain.

Additionally, Coral Gables (Fla.) three-star defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui is set to announce his commitment on May 6, pushing his commitment date back from May 1. Keumajou Yondui currently holds predictions to choose Florida from 247 Sports' Tyler Harden and Zach Blostein and a group of insiders from On3/Rivals, including Wiltfong and Chad Simmons.

Miller, Dillard and Keumajou Yondui are just three of the many uncommitted prospects predicted to choose Florida. The Gators have predictions from various outlets to land four-star receiver Amare Patterson, four-star receiver Elias Pearl, four-star edge rusher Frederick Ards III, four-star defensive lineman Tyler Alexander and three-star corner Kamauri Whitfield.

After this year's spring game, first-year head coach Jon Sumrall briefly detailed his program's recent recruiting momentum, highlighting the university's academic prestige, the weather in Gainesville, the history and pageantry of the football program and "authentic relationships."

“We can get anybody to come visit the University of Florida if we want in America if we do a good job. This is not a really hard place to recruit to," he said.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker.

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!