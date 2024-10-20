Cormani McClain Gets His Long-Awaited Moment with Florida Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Former five-star corner Cormani McClain has had a busy and very public collegiate career despite not having the instant, on-field impact many expected.
From a whirlwind, controversial recruitment while at Lakeland High School to a one-season stop at Colorado, McClain made headlines before truly seeing the field. Even his short time as a walk-on transfer for the Florida Gators hasn't come without controversy as outside rumors circulated over the summer regarding an offseason dismissal.
However, it's that same McClain who kept his head down, did his job on the Gators' scout team this season and finally got an opportunity against Kentucky, and his pick-six in the fourth quarter of the team's 48-20 win over the Wildcats is the culmination of all of those previous experiences and the hard work and redemption arc that came with it.
"When Cormani was on the scout team early in the season he would intercept a couple passes every day. I would just tell the staff like hey, this guy is down here, he got here mid-summer. Doesn't know as much but he can play man coverage," said head coach Billy Napier.
He finished his UF debut with one tackle, one interception and a pass breakup in the end zone. His pick-six was also the Gators' first since the 2022 season.
That play was an almost storybook ending in one of Florida's most dominating wins in recent years. After scoring, McClain was met in the end zone by nearly the entire UF side line in celebration, which drew flags from the officials, cheers from the Florida faithful in the stands and smiles from those who know his story.
"I was on the field for sure, and I'm on offense," said wide receiver Elijhah Badger. "It felt good. I think he, for sure, has a lot of potential, too. The confidence around him, and everybody else around the team, that brings him up.
"Just how he works in practice every day, and he didn't know when his moment was going to come, and his moment came, and he used the best of it."
It nearly didn't happen, though. Florida was already without Ja'Keem Jackson and had veteran Jason Marshall Jr. go down with an injury. His status is unknown, and Florida will not publicly have an update for a while as the team won't be required to release an availability report until Oct. 30.
"Ultimately Jason goes down and then ultimately here we go. We're down Ja'Keem and here we go, Cormani McClain is on the field," Napier said.
Should the two be out for the time being, McClain will continue to be expected to aid the Gators' defensive backs in that scenario. With a bye week coming up and the confidence from Saturday's game, there's time for McClain to continue developing.
Napier even noted that there was still a long way to go for McClain.
"So the guy, he's got a long way to go," he said. "Let's don't put the crown on the guy's head right now. But he stepped up. Guy got injured and he was able to go in there and do his job in a critical moment. He's got great instincts. I think there is more room for growth. That's what I would say."
That being said, Saturday's performance considering the circumstances is something Florida can build off of going forward. Seeing McClain cross the goal line also felt much bigger than just one player making a play. The touchdown celebration proved that.
"I was really happy for him because he's someone who a lot of people look down on, and being with him every single day, I saw the hard work he was putting in," said quarterback Aidan Warner. "Really locking in and doing the right thing. I saw him getting better on the field, making plays in practice. So, really cool to see him out there."
Saturday's win over Kentucky was special for a lot of different reasons, but McClain's performance is one many close to the program will remember.