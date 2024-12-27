A Deep Dive into How the Florida Gators LB Room Could Look in 2025
The Florida Gators' defense made significant strides in the second half of the season last year. But they will head into next season without a key player in that turnaround.
Shemar James, the group’s veteran leader and top tackler, recently declared for the draft. However, his departure brings opportunity for others. This leaves space for a younger, new player to step up.
Florida Gators On SI takes a look at some Gator linebackers who will have the opportunity to contribute next season.
Grayson Howard
Howard started the first nine games of the 2024 season, before suffering an injury that kept him out the rest of the season. The transfer from South Carolina finished the season with 37 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and one sack. Despite missing multiple games, he still ranked among the team’s top 10 in tackles (third among linebackers).
The Jacksonville native served as an impactful run-stopper for the Gators' defense throughout the season, finishing the season with an 84.2 PFF run defense grade (23rd in FBS). At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Howard is able to combine his prototypical size with exceptional instincts/processing ability to frequently meet ball carriers near the line of scrimmage.
While Howard is impressive against the run, the sophomore could benefit greatly from improving in pass coverage. As a “down-hill” player, Howard can appear a bit heavy-footed when he is forced to drop into coverage. When covering running backs and tight ends, he has struggled to keep up with option and flat routes at times.
Jaden Robinson
Following Howard’s season-ending injury, fellow sophomore Jaden Robinson saw his playing time increase. After contributing in every game of the season, Robinson started the final three games of the regular season. In 2024, he made 52 tackles (fifth on the team, second among linebackers) while finishing with 3.5 tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks.
During Florida’s overtime loss to No. 9 Tennessee, Robinson was Florida’s highest-graded defensive player (82.4 PFF rating) while finishing with seven tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks. Against Texas A&M, Robinson was Florida’s leading tackler after finishing with eight stops.
He might be on the shorter side (6 feet) compared to other SEC linebackers, but Robinson’s mobility and overall athleticism allow him to navigate from sideline to sideline as an effective tackler. While the Lake City native isn't known for delivering jarring collisions, his technically sound tackling form rarely allows ball carriers to slip from his grasp.
Myles Graham
As the son of former Gator great Earnest Graham, true freshman Myles Graham already seems destined to carve out his own impressive legacy at the University of Florida. Graham was named to the All-SEC Freshman team after appearing in all 13 games, finishing the season with 30 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.
The best game of Graham’s true freshman campaign came against No.21 LSU. The 6-foot-1 and 228-pound linebacker was Florida’s second-highest-graded defender that game (80.0 PFF grade), while finishing with a career-high seven tackles. Graham emerged as a consistent contributor while Florida was facing a string of ranked opponents (Georgia, Texas, LSU, Ole Miss), finishing with at least three tackles in each game.
Aaron Chiles
After appearing in all 13 games this season, Chiles appears to be ready for an advanced role heading into the 2025 season. The true freshman finished the season with 20 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup.
Similar to Graham, the best game of Chiles’ short Gator career also came during Florida’s win against No.22 LSU. The 6-foot-2 and 235-pound linebacker made three tackles and broke up a pass while finishing with his highest PFF grade of the season (68.5). Although younger linebackers often struggle to remain disciplined while operating in space, Chiles showcases a nose for the football while also accounting for his assignment.
Ty Jackson
With an abundance of youth at the position, incoming freshman linebacker Ty Jackson will likely have the opportunity to contribute immediately. Jackson is expected to enroll at Florida this spring, giving him an extra semester to prepare for his true freshman season.
Before flipping his pledge to Florida, Jackson was committed to the USC Trojans. The 6-foot-1 and 200-pound high school senior racked up 397 tackles in his high school career (99 tackles per season) according to MaxPreps, while also catching 21 passes for 389 yards and six touchdowns.
According to Gators head coach Billy Napier, after watching Jackson’s high school film, he concluded that the prospect was “one of the best football players” that he had ever watched.