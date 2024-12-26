Florida Gators Linebacker Shemar James Makes Decision on Future
Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James has made his decision on his future. He took to social media to announce that he is declaring for the NFL Draft.
He publicly announced his decision through a statement he posted on his Instagram page.
“I’m proud that I wore the orange and blue with pride every single Saturday,” he saif in his statement. “Thank you, Gator Nation, for welcoming a boy from Mobile, Ala. into the Swamp.”
He has chosen to forgo his final year of eligibility in his decision to go pro.
When asked about his decision ahead of the Gasparilla Bowl, James said he was simply taking it day by day and focusing on the game. That game is now in the review mirror, and he’s made his decision.
James played in all 12 regular-season games for the Gators, making 59 tackles and picking up two sacks. He’s also forced and recovered a fumble and has an interception.
In the 33-8 blowout win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl, James made five tackles, all of which were solo.
A notable game for him came during the 27-16 upset win over No. 22 LSU. He had two of the Gators' seven sacks in the game and made a career-high 11 tackles. This earned him the SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
His big season comes after his 2023 season came to an early end due to a dislocated left kneecap that required surgery. According to head coach Billy Napier, this had been a recurring issue dating back to high school.
James was one of the first recruits to commit to Florida after Billy Napier was named the head coach. Napier was hired on Nov. 28 and James committed on Dec. 15, signing that same day.