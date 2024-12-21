Desmond Watson Reflects on Viral Career
TAMPA, Fla.-- He won't go down in the Florida Gators' stat book as an all-time great, All-American or anything of the sort, but outgoing defensive lineman Desmond Watson may go down as the most-viral player over the course of his four seasons with the program.
Friday's 33-8 win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl was the icing on the cake.
In the fourth quarter, with the Gators holding a 26-0 lead and in Tulane territory with an offense of backups, true freshmen and walk-ons, head coach Billy Napier turned to 6-foot, 5-inch and 449-pound Watson on a third-and-one, and the senior answered.
His one-yard rush, the first and only attempt of his career, and subsequent Heisman pose on the sideline seemingly broke the college football world.
"Since I came to college, every time I would go on the internet, I would see somebody saying that I should be on some type of package, getting the ball, especially wearing number 21, a running back number," Watson said after Friday's game. "I never really looked too much into it and I never went and told Coach Napier about it, but I feel like he’s seen it too - great moment to finish off my career as a Florida Gator.”
"Been thinking about it the whole year, and Des has played really good," Napier said. "Bowl games are - you're looking for buttons to push, and I think this one helped our team. You saw that sideline light up when he ran out there. A lot of fun, and he did a great job, and I think the guys rallied around him."
It was a goal line package called the "Hawk Package," a tribute to Watson's high school mascot at nearby Plant City (Fla.) Armwood, Napier said. Originally, Watson was meant to simply be a lead-blocker, which he would do a play later for walk-on Anthony Rubio, and a decoy on a play-action pass.
"Watching our players, when we put that package in, the guys were like, 'Hey, give him the ball, Coach,"" Napier said. "We literally put the play in on the field at practice. Heck of a way to finish his career."
The moment, which Watson said was his favorite of the game, was preceded by another viral moment from his natural defensive tackle spot, where he picked up Tulane quarterback Ty Thompson on a third-and-one rushing attempt in the third quarter.
However, the one-yard rush will remain his favorite.
"That's something I haven't done in years," he said. "I feel like tackling people or picking people up or something like that is routine."
It didn't take long for Watson receive attention when he first became a Gator despite being an under-the-radar three-star recruit.
A true freshman in 2021, Watson's first in-game appearance against FAU turned heads due to his size. His legend was further cemented as a sophomore in 2022, where he had a WWE-style tackle on then-USF running back Brian Battie and a strip fumble return where he stiff-armed then-South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler.
"I like to tell my teammates that whenever I do something more athletic than they expect me to, I just look like this," Watson said. "I can do it all."
Off the field, Watson was known as the ultimate team player. A quiet persona, Watson is the ultimate definition of what a gentle giant is, evident by his rescuing of a turtle on the University of Florida's campus last year.
As his collegiate career comes to an end, Watson won't go down as an all-time Gator great. He'll finish his four-year career with 62 total tackles and 1.5 sacks as a rotational piece with the occasional start. However, there's no question his notoriety will etch him forever in UF lore, and he will remain a fan-favorite as one chapter of his career ends and another begins.