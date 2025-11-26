Different Circumstances, Same Hatred as Gators Face In-State Foe Florida State
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Austin Barber doesn't mince words when you ask him about Florida State.
"It's my least favorite team in all of college football," the senior tackle said.
The Florida Gators still have a bitter taste in their mouths from the last time Florida State came to the Swamp two years ago.
The playoff-contending Seminoles erased a 12-0 Gators' lead to win 24-15, knocking Florida out of bowl eligibility. After which, Florida State players were seen cutting sections of the grass on Steve Spurrier-Florida Field, a tradition of the Seminoles in rivalry games on the road.
While Florida got its get-back last season with a 31-11 win in Tallahassee, after which George Gumbs Jr. planted a UF flag at midfield, the bitterness from the loss two years ago remains.
"I remember my first year here, I remember seeing Jared Verse, he was digging, picking up the grass. It was hitting, that’s when I started realizing I really don’t like these guys," senior defensive lineman Caleb Banks said.
"That was something that's been ingrained in our minds for a long time," Barber added.
Saturday's contest does not have the same CFP implications as it did two years ago. It's fairly similar to last season: a team out of contention for a bowl and another still in contention for a winning season.
This year, the roles are flipped.
The eight-loss Gators are looking to cap off a rough season with a win, while the Seminoles need a sixth win to reach a bowl game. Despite not having any major implications in the college football landscape, rivalry games still matter.
"It's always a big game - big game every year. Usually, there's a lot that goes into it," senior center Jake Slaughter said. "We know each other. You play against these guys year in and year out, and a lot of times these guys that you might have gone against in high school, played with in high school. So it's a big game, and it's a year's worth of bragging rights on it."
If there's anyone on the roster who knows the rivalry the best, it's Slaughter. A Gator fan growing up, Slaughter was once committed to the Seminoles before ultimately flipping to Florida.
It's only fitting his final game of his collegiate career will come against the school he nearly went to.
“I think everything happens for a reason," he said.
Banks also has a personal history with Florida State. A former player at Louisville, he was taught to hate the Seminoles early in his career.
"When I got there, it was just like ‘Florida State, we hate them,'" he said. "I’m like ‘oh okay, we hate them, alright’. So it started slowly building up and building up and building up. I’m just like ‘I don’t know why I hate them, I just hate them.'”
Injuries have also played a role in the players' personal hatreds. Barber was hurt in 2023 game with an upper-body injury, while Banks was injured early in the 2024 game, forcing him to miss the win and the ensuing win in the Gasparilla Bowl.
"And just seeing (the 2023 loss). I couldn't be out there and seeing them do it, it was hard," Barber said. "So I was happy to get my revenge in '24. Let's get another one."
The win was just as sweet for Banks, who also lost to the Seminoles in 2022 with Louisville, and even though he did not play in most of the victory.
“It was amazing, it was amazing. I can’t be saying too much, I’ll tell ya’ll off camera," he told reporters.
It would be easy for the Gators to overlook this game. There's no chance at a bowl, a new coach and new era will be ushered in soon and many players on the roster could be looking towards their futures, either in the NFL or at another school.
Not Florida.
And for Barber, Banks, Slaughter and the large group of seniors playing their final games with the Gators, it's a chance to end their careers on a high note.
"You want to beat your rival. You want to beat your rival," Barber said. "You want to be able to celebrate the last time with the guys that you've been grinding with."