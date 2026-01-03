Former Gators WR Tre Wilson Set To Visit Two SEC Programs

Once one of the Florida Gators’ most exciting rising stars, who is now looking for a new home in the portal, Eugene Wilson III is set to visit two SEC programs in the near future.

Wilson, a former five-star recruit for the Gators who flashed in his time in Gainesville but struggled to stay on the field, is expected to be at Texas A&M over the weekend, followed by a visit to Lane Kiffin and LSU afterwards, per Hayes Fawcett.

Ranked as 247sports’ eighth best available receiver in the portal, Wilson finished his Gators career with 107 receptions for 1,043 yards and 10 touchdowns. His best year came as just a true freshman, where he would record 61 receptions for 538 yards and six touchdown catches.

Eugene Tre Wilson | Florida Gators



• 61 receptions

• 538 receiving yards

• 6 receiving touchdowns



What an exciting true freshman campaign it was for Wilson, The most explosive offensive player the Gators has had since Percy Harvin arguably. pic.twitter.com/UF5KT9aqrQ — CFBLIVE247™ (@CFBLive247_) December 27, 2023

The former standout has seen a bevy of top programs show interest since he became available in the portal, with Texas Tech being a name to watch on top of the two SEC schools he will visit in the next few days. Despite struggling with injuries and arguably being misused during his time in Gainesville, the Gator legacy clearly has the talent to be a difference maker on the field.

“We all know (Wilson) is one of the elite skill players in the entire country. Obviously, when he's healthy, he's as good as there is.” Former Gators coach Billy Napier said ahead of the 2025 season. “When he does go out there he's as impressive of a skilll player as we have…This guy's a one-play touchdown player. When he's out there, it makes us a lot harder to defend.”

While having a down year in 2025, Wilson flashed his high potential in a 24-20 loss to rival Georgia, catching nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. The performance was just the third time the third-year receiver saw over 10 targets in a game.

👀🐊Tre Wilson like ... "He's the DJ, I'm the Catcher" ... finding the end zone for the first time since Sept. 6 on a beautiful throw by DJ Lagway. #Gators pic.twitter.com/KcZVaoNCpE https://t.co/IVu8TvSwYz — OnlyGators.com: Florida Gators news (@onlygators) November 1, 2025

Wilson is one of seven receivers from Florida’s 2025 roster to hit the portal this cycle, leaving new Gators coach Jon Sumrall and staff looking to replenish the room heading into next season. Florida has been linked to multiple transfer receivers already, with Georgia Tech’s Bailey Stockton on campus for a visit currently.

While Wilson is aggressively pursued in the portal by top programs, expect Florida to continue to pursue other receiving options aggressively as well, with Florida Gators on SI tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

More From Florida Gators on SI