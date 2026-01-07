Former Gators WR Eugene Wilson III Commits to SEC Rival

Former Florida Gators standout wide receiver Eugene Wilson III has landed back in the SEC through the transfer portal, committing to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Wednesday.

Wilson, once held in very high esteem in Gainesville as an uber-talented playmaker, left the University after three seasons. His last two years in the Orange and Blue were riddled with injury and arguable misusage.

BREAKING: Florida transfer WR Eugene “Tre” Wilson III has Committed to LSU, he tells @On3Sports



The 5’10 190 WR totaled 107 receptions for 1,043 yards and 10 TDs over 3 seasons



He was a Five-Star recruit in the 2023 On300



Repped by @AgentGrady_ https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/pvbWORLQiz — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 7, 2026

Under Billy Napier at Florida, the former five-star recruit totaled 107 receptions for 1,043 yards and 10 touchdowns, showcasing an explosiveness and high-level ability with the ball in his hands. Though he only played in 12 total games between the last two seasons, Wilson III was one of Florida’s best playmakers when on the field.

“We all know (Wilson) is one of the elite skill players in the entire country. Obviously, when he's healthy, he's as good as there is,” the former Gators coach said ahead of the 2025 season. “When he does go out there he's as impressive of a skill player as we have… This guy's a one-play touchdown player. When he's out there, it makes us a lot harder to defend.”

Wilson’s best game in 2025 actually came once Napier was gone, catching nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in Week 10 against Georgia under interim head coach Billy Gonzales. The performance would be his last in the orange and blue, picking up a high ankle sprain that would cause him to miss the rest of the year.

“Tough son of a gun. I talked to our training staff. He got hurt during the Georgia game and pushed through it. Came back in the second half and just battled,” Gonzalez said. “I've not seen a lot of people be able to do what he did, be able to come back and play in that second half with the injury that he had.”

Now headed to play under talented play-caller Lane Kiffin, Wilson will look to showcase the NFL talent that he has flashed in college so far. The Tigers have been aggressive in adding offensive weapons in the portal so far, while being connected to several high-profile quarterback transfers currently.

Florida is scheduled to host the rival Tigers in the Swamp in 2027, with the Tampa native Wilson III likely to make his return to the Swamp on the wrong sideline for the first time. With two years of eligibility remaining, the former freshman standout will be a former Gator to watch as he looks to re-emerge at a new school.

While Wilson III is gone, Florida is reloading at receiver around headliners Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson. The Gators recently received commitments from transfers Bailey Stockton (Georgia Tech) and Micah Mays (Wake Forest) and are actively recruiting Minnesota transfer Malachi Coleman and West Virginia transfer Cam Vaughn.

The 2026 portal window closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

More From Florida Gators on SI