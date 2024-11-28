Elijhah Badger Accepts Hula Bowl Invite
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators senior wide receiver Elijhah Badger has accepted an invite to play in the Caribe Royale Orlando 2025 Hula Bowl All-Star Game, the postseason all-star game announced Wednesday.
Although this season will be his only one with the Gators, the former Arizona State receiver has made an immediate impact while forming a deep-threat duo with freshman quarterback DJ Lagway. Badger currently leads the team in receptions (35), yards (778) and touchdowns (four).
He also leads the team in 100-yard games with three, all of which came with Lagway at quarterback.
"Me and Badge have been connecting a lot recently. He's been making a heck of a lot of plays for me, and it's great to have a senior veteran like him to help me on and off the field, so it's been great," Lagway said after last week's upset win over Ole Miss.
Since Lagway's return from a hamstring injury, Badger has recorded 11 receptions for 218 yards and two scores.
"Just coming into the SEC, I feel like I've shown a different type of skill from me like going to catch deep balls and I feel like I'm doing good," Badger said after the 27-16 win over LSU.
Badger is the third Gator to accept a postseason all-star invite. He joins defensive tackle Cam Jackson and punter Jeremy Crawshaw, who have both accepted invites to the Reese's Senior Bowl. The 2025 Hula Bowl will take place on Jan. 11, 2025 in Orlando's UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium. Kickoff is at noon.