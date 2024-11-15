Gators' Cam Jackson, Jeremy Crawshaw Accept Senior Bowl Invite
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A pair Florida Gators football players have committed to play in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl in February.
Senior defensive lineman Cam Jackson and senior punter Jeremy Crawshaw have both committed to play in the postseason collegiate all-star game, they individually announced Thursday evening. Jackson received his official invite to the post-season collegiate all-star game earlier that day. Crawshaw committed shortly after Jackson's announcement.
On the season, Jackson has 26 total tackles, which leads all Florida defensive linemen and is eighth on the team. He has been a member of a Gators' pass rush and run defense that has seen significant improvement since a sluggish 45-28 win over Mississippi State, even after Saturday's loss to Texas.
Meanwhile, Crawshaw is continuing an impressive collegiate career with a strong final campaign that sees him as one of the nation's top punters. He is fourth nationally in punting average (47.08 yards per punt) and seventh nationally in net yardage (44.1 yards) with a long of 62 yards. He is also tied for 10th nationally in punts downed inside the 20-yard line with 18.
Earlier in the season, head coach Billy Napier praised Crawshaw and the rest of his special teams unit for not only their production but also their leadership on the team.
"He was a a weapon in that game Saturday, and certainly at times he's been huge in just the ability to flip the field," Napier said after the loss to Georgia. "I think about the first couple of possessions there, we're able to pin them back to the 10-yard line, I think in their second possession. So field position is critical, and he's done a great job. He leads that specialist group. I think he's done a good job with Trey (Smack) and Rocco (Underwood). I told you guys this before, but he has an opinion that is kind of resonates with the team as well. So he's a real athlete, a real competitor, has a history of being a competitor, and I think that carries over."
The Senior Bowl, which first took place in 1950, will take place on Feb. 1 in Mobile, Alabama with kickoff at 2:30 p.m. EST. Television coverage can be found on NFL Network. Historically, the Gators have sent 115 players to the Senior Bowl, most recently center Kingsley Eguakun and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall a year ago.