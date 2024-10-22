Elijhah Badger Reaching New Heights in First Season with Florida Gators
Florida Gators wide receiver Elijhah Badger continues his stellar first season in Gainesville. He was the highest-graded SEC wide receiver after Week Eight by PFF College with an 85.6.
When you check his stats from the 48-20 routing of Kentucky, this rating checks out pretty quickly. He had just three receptions but racked up 148 receiving yards. It was a career-high in receiving yards in a single game and the second time he’s had over 130 receiving yards in a game this season.
The Gators went heavy on the deep ball and it was to the senior wideout’s benefit.
“I just ran my routes, and the deep ball just came,” Badger said after the game.
Like Ricky Pearsall before him, Badger came over from Arizona State and has proceeded to put his name on the map.
Among wide receivers in the SEC, Badger is sixth in total receiving yards (524) and fourth in yards per reception (23.8). He’s the leader of the receiving staff by over 100 yards and is tied with wide receiver Chimere Dike and tight end Arlis Boardingham for the most receiving touchdowns with two.
For the first time, Badger feels like he’s getting to take full advantage of his skillsets.
“It feels good for like, you know me, in my mind, I can do anything, but it just whatever coach put me out there to do. I think I can get it done,” he said.
Having D.J. Lagway at quarterback has helped him take advantage of his skillset. It’s allowed him to be a deep threat.
A big part of that success is how much they’ve developed chemistry together.
“I think it's good. I just just, you know, talk to him. Talk to him through our practice. We just work throughout practice, connect and practice. So I think it's good. I think it's just a communication thing and a connection thing.”
Being able to crack Kentucky’s defense was good prep for the upcoming game against Georgia.
“I just feel like we’re gonna keep working.”