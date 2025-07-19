ESPN Analyst Dubs Gators Running Back A Must Know Name in SEC
Despite becoming one of the best tailbacks in the SEC as a freshman, SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic sees Florida Gators’ sophomore Jadan Baugh as an under-the-radar name.
However, it doesn’t seem that he’s basing this on his interpretation of Baugh’s talent. Instead, his rationale is driven by conversations he had at SEC Media Days.
“After numerous conversations at SEC Media Days, I left feeling like LOTS of folks need this…,” he posted on X.
Baugh had a fantastic debut season in Gainesville. He rushed for 673 yards and seven scores in year one. Additionally, he averaged 5.1 yards per carry. Furthermore, roughly 77% of his production on the ground in 2024 came during the back half of the schedule.
Like most true freshmen, he had to earn his stripes upon arriving on campus. In the first six games of the year, he rushed the ball only 31 times for 153 yards. That includes two games with just one attempt and two games of only four attempts.
That all changed when Kentucky came to town in the middle of October, though. He received 22 carries against the Wildcats and logged a career-high 106 rushing yards. He also tied the single-game program record with five rushing touchdowns.
From here, his numbers started to explode, and so did the trust from the staff. He had at least 10 rushes and 60 rushing yards a game in five of the next six.
In the one game he did not meet the attempts criteria, he still found himself being a vital piece for the offense.
For their first top-25 win of the season, he had six carries, but still scored the game-sealing touchdown. Against LSU and in the fourth quarter, he took a pitch, zipped through a hole and made one man miss en route to a 55-yard touchdown. This score was the final one from either side.
The sophomore now enters next season with a ton of respect as well as pressure on his shoulders to not only replicate what he did in 2024 but also to build upon it. He will be heading a unit that is arguably one of Florida's best position groups on the roster.
So, if you do not already know his name, then be prepared to learn about the up-and-coming running back next season when he is thrashing your favorite team’s defense.