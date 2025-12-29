Five Players Gators Must Retain for Upcoming 2026 Season

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall and his staff have worked tirelessly to retain the impact players from the previous regime. Linebackers Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles, wide receiver Vernell Brown III, defensive back Dijon Johnson and edge rusher Kamran James are the notable names to announce their returns for the 2026 season.

That does’t mean the job is complete.

There are still several others that Sumrall and Co. need back in Gainesville next season to make his transition into the SEC as easy as possible. With that said, here are five Gators that are must-haves for next year that have yet to commit themselves to the Orange and Blue.

Jadan Baugh

Jadan Baugh, the easiest option of the bunch, proved himself to be one of the most impactful running backs in the country this past season. The 2025 All-SEC Second Team selection rushed for a career-high 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025 while also adding 33 catches for 210 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the air.

His 1,170 rushing yards notched him as the 10th Gator to rush for 1,000 yards. Moreover, in his final game of 2025, Baugh rushed for 266 yards against the Florida State Seminoles, the most all-time against the Seminoles.

Competition will be aplenty for Sumrall in retaining Baugh, most notably coming from Texas, which signed former Gators running back coach Jabbar Juluke. Nonetheless, the effort to get Baugh back has been there from the Gators.

Dallas Wilson

Dallas Wilson had one of the best receiver debuts in recent Gators history, opening his season at the beginning of October versus Texas. In that contest, he produced 111 yards and two touchdowns on six catches. That includes a 55-yard touchdown nearing the end of the third quarter.

There was one downside to Wilson’s freshman year. He battled multiple injuries this past season, missing all but four games. Still, he showed his elite potential and should be considered a need for new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner’s offense.

Michai Boireau

The lone player on this list who has actually entered the portal is Michai Boireau. It is unclear if he has any desire to suit up in a Gators uniform again, but if there is a chance, defensive line coach Gerald Chatman should be working overtime to make it happen.

Boireau played himself into a bigger role last year, capitalizing on injury situations, and developed into one of the better SEC defensive linemen, placing him near the top of the list. He totaled 20 tackles, two tackles-for-loss, two sacks, an interception and a pass defended in nine games.

Having already lost Caleb Banks and Brien Taylor Jr., the defensive line room is thin. That makes Boireau an even bigger priority.

J’Vari Flowers and Ben Hanks III

Florida has re-signed Johnson, who is the leader of the defensive backs. Outside of him, though, the Gators have lost Devin Moore to the NFL and Sharif Denson, Jamroc Grimsley and Teddy Foster to the portal. That makes J’Vari Flowers and Ben Hanks III important pieces going into 2026.

Despite reclassifying up a year, Flowers played in every game last year. He totaled 17 tackles, 0.5 tackles-for-loss and four passes defended. He saw his role on the defense increase over the final six games of the season due to several other options being hit with separate injuries.

It was a limited season for Hanks III as a true freshman. He only played in three games, but quietly displayed great potential. In the first game of his career, he recorded five tackles. Then, to end his season against Florida State, he made two tackles, recorded his first interception and broke up two passes.

With only one experienced option locked in for next season, keeping Flowers and Hanks III should be a priority for the new defensive backs coach, Brandon Harris.

