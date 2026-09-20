Faulkner Makes Statement in First SEC Game as Gators OC

When Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall was hired, he followed it by making smart, impactful coaching hires himself. He brought in a proven offensive line coach and plucked multiple assistant coaches from SEC programs.

His most important hire, though, was former Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, who proved his worth Saturday against the Auburn Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium, as his offense posted 44 points on the road.

"...offensively, I knew we were going to run the ball on them; I knew we were going to throw the ball on them," Sumrall said after the win. "They’re good up there, but I felt like we were better. "

Faulkner's offense produced 495 total yards against Auburn. Seven players combined for 243 rushing yards while quarterback Aaron Philo (204 yards and one touchdown) and wide receiver Kahleil Jackson (48 yards) teamed up to throw for 252 yards.

"...when we were able to run the ball like we were, it opens up the pass, and the O-line did a great job the whole night," Philo said. "Pass blocking, run blocking, like they played their butts off. So, I’m really proud of those guys, proud of the defense and proud of our whole team."

The offense also had 24 first downs, four rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown and averaged 4.6 yards per rush. Additionally, the Gators were 5-for-5 in the red zone, 3-for-3 on fourth-down conversions and 7-for-16 on third downs.

"Honestly, it’s all up to Coach Buster. When he first came in, he said we need more runs over 20 yards, and he tells me that all the time," Gators running back Jadan Baugh said. "So, the way I practice is because of him, because he’s always on my head about it. And, you know, it just keeps giving me more confidence every day."

Faulkner's Notable Play Calls on Saturday

The Gators' new playcaller consistently dialed up the right plays against the Tigers' defense. Whether he schemed a run play or confused the defense with wide receiver routes on passing plays, the Gators' offense always found a way to get the first down.

His first notable play call came early in the second quarter. After running several wide receiver screens through the first quarter, Faulkner pulled out the double pass. He used Jackson as the decoy, who then rerouted the ball to tight end Amir Jackson for a 48-yard gain to the Auburn 13-yard line.

Buster Faulkner dialing up the Double Pass on 3rd & 8 👌 pic.twitter.com/QMpcXItSjb — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) September 20, 2026

Then, on the Gators' first drive in the second half, he dialed up multiple plays that put the Gators in the end zone within the first minute and a half.

The Auburn defense sent a blitz on first down, but Philo and Faulkner expected it, which resulted in a 37-yard pass to wide receiver Vernell Brown III. Two plays later, Faulkner called a play for Baugh, who carried the ball 33 yards for a touchdown, putting the Gators ahead 27-17.

Jaden Baugh zoom zoom pic.twitter.com/YQwcqFnAlg — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 20, 2026

Florida found the end zone once again nearing the midway point of the third quarter. The Gators offense pushed to the Auburn 20-yard line, but needed 11 yards on third down to extend the drive.

However, Philo and Faulkner wanted the full 20 yards for the score, as the Gators quarterback connected with a wide-open Dallas Wilson in the end zone to extend the team's lead to 17.

One other play call that proved his worth came on a fourth-and-one in the fourth quarter on the Gators' 47-yard line.

Faulkner opted for a run through the right side of his offensive line. He trusted offensive lineman TJ Shanahan and tight ends Evan Chieca and Lacota Dipre to win their blocking assignments, and they did. Baugh rushed through a glaring hole thanks to all three, leading to a 53-yard touchdown to cap off the star running back's night.

G-Lead as the Good Lord intended! pic.twitter.com/h4DxedcHMx — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) September 20, 2026

"Honestly, that's what I saw: daylight," Baugh said on that play. "That was about it. I feel like my line, my o-line, they came out. They had a mentality that we were going to seal the game. And that's what we wanted to do."

Penalties might have put a slight damper on the offense's performance as a whole, but what Faulkner did behind enemy lines has shown just how valuable he is to the Gators.

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