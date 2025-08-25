Five Gators Looking to Prove Themselves This Fall
Fans and outsiders have voiced their support as well as hesitancy for multiple Florida Gators for the upcoming 2025 football season. They have showered players such as quarterback DJ Lagway and wide receivers Dallas Wilson and Eugene Wilson III.
However, other members of the staff need to show more to prove themselves, whether they’re new on campus or already familiar to fans.
So, which players need to prove the most on the field this season? Florida Gators on SI takes a look at five players looking to establish themselves in the upcoming season.
Naeshaun Montgomery, Wide Receiver
It is not that he has done anything wrong since his arrival on campus. He has put his head down and worked every single day this offseason.
However, Montgomery’s biggest problem will be rising the depth chart. The wide receiver room is loaded with talent that includes Wilson, Vernell Brown III, J. Michael Sturdivant, Aidan Mizell and Wilson III.
It’s the downside of being part of a stacked wide receiver room. But again, it’s about depth than anything. He’s already been showing off what he can do.
In the Orange and Blue Game back in April, he had three receptions for 70 yards. One of those receptions was for 51 yards, flexing his ability to make a big play.
Nonetheless, when he gets his chances on the field, he will be trying to show he is just as good as the rest of the names on the roster.
K.D. Daniels
Head coach Billy Napier stated that the Gators used this fall camp to identify their No. 3 running back for the season. Montrell Johnson went to the NFL, leaving a spot for the taking.
“That's a big-time role in our offense. We know that running backs get banged up. So, who is that guy?” Napier said.
Well, with Treyaun Webb sidelined to begin the year and his competition being two true freshmen, there is no better time than now to prove you can be that guy.
Daniels is going into his second year with the program after redshirting last season. Still, in his four games, his numbers were good. He only had 11 rushes, but managed 77 yards and a touchdown.
The second-year running back's limited workload did not deter his pursuit of a bigger role, though. Instead, he has continued to put in the work, which his head coach has noticed.
“I think he's trusting his eyes. His eye discipline is improving. His footwork is more consistent. I think the protection component, he's becoming more of a student of the game - and I think he's doing a better job,” Napier said.
All that is left is for him to show it.
Defensive Line Unit
This is not just one specific player but rather an entire unit.
The narrative surrounding the Gators' defensive line has been about the inexperience behind star defensive tackle Caleb Banks. These concerns stem from the lack of players with tons of snaps under their belt.
Jamari Lyons, Brendan Bett, Brien Taylor and Micah Boireau each have played in 10 or more games in their career, but not all have a large volume of snaps. For example, Boireau logged only 144 snaps in 12 games last year.
This group, along with Jermiah McCloud, Tarvorise Brown and Joseph Mbatchou, will be looking to beat this narrative come the end of the season
Tight Ends
Again, another room as opposed to an individual player.
In the Gators' offense, the tight ends are easily overlooked. They are largely relied upon in the run game as blockers and rarely get the lion's share of targets in the passing game.
That being said, Hayden Hansen was still nominated to the Preseason John Mackey Award Watch List and is the leader of this group.
There is Tony Livingston, who started to emerge down the stretch last season, and Amir Jackson, who is only just beginning to get his footing, but is closer to contributing this fall, as well.
“He's showing that he's capable of being a guy, potentially, that we can put in there and count on. So still work to do there, but I think he's moving in the right direction," Napier said about Jackson.
The outside noise for the tight ends is filled with skepticism, and only they can change that.
Cormani McClain
The final spot goes to the former five-star defensive back, Cormani McClain. He is heading into his second year with the program.
McClain was used in a reserve role last year, being deputized when the team was up big or if there were injury concerns to guys ahead of him on the depth chart. Still, he showed glimpses of why he was highly rated coming out of high school.
In just three games, he logged five tackles, two pass breakups and one pick six.
Now, heading into his redshirt sophomore season, McClain is being considered a starter for the defense by his head coach.
“We've got three corners that we would consider starters, and he's in that group,” Napier stated. “Cormani has improved as a tackler. I think he's had a great offseason.”