Five-Star Recruit Originally Expected to Visit Gators Now Visiting Georgia
Five-star recruit and LSU commit DJ Picket seems to have had a change of plans for this weekend. After he was originally expected to visit Gainesville for the Florida Gators matchup against LSU, he’s now reported to be visiting Georgia this weekend.
The report came from On3’s Steve Wiltfong.
While it doesn’t seem great for Florida that he switched his visits, it might be for the better. It also just makes more sense.
Think of it this way, Florida was going to host a recruit committed to the team that was playing Florida. That might be worse. It would have, in theory, saved the guy a trip to Baton Rouge.
LSU is also on a three-game losing streak after a 6-1 start. Seeing him go and check in on two playoff contenders up in Athens also makes more sense.
Either way, Florida as enough top recruits coming in that Pickett being missing in action isn’t going to take away from the surge.
Ohio State cornerback commit Na’eem Offord and Texas wide receiver commit Jaime Ffrench were both reported to be scheduled to visit on Tuesday. Four-star quarterback Trammell Jones is visiting shortly after decommiting from FSU as well as five-star FSU offensive lineman commit Solomon Thomas. Oregon wider receiver commit Dallas Wilson will also be visiting.
Jones is expected to flip his commitment from FSU to Florida.
Four top-50 recruits from the 2025 class, according to 247 Sports, plus a four-star quarterback. That’s a solid slate of recruits as the Gators look to make a late push.
According to 247 Sports, the Gators 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked 43rd in the country. The only school in the SEC that they are considered to be recruiting better than is Vanderbilt - guess the latest success hasn’t translated to recruiting yet.