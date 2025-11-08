Florida's Matchup Against Kentucky May Be Gators' Most Interesting Non-Rivalry

It's #FloridaFriday! Today's date is 2/16, so it's only fitting to remember when Demarcus Robinson racked up 216 rec yds vs Kentucky in 2014, tying the UF single-game receptions record with 15 catches. His two late TDs were crucial in the 3OT victory.

