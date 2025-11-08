Florida's Matchup Against Kentucky May Be Gators' Most Interesting Non-Rivalry
If you were to ask the average Florida fan what the Gators' biggest rivals are, odds are they will answer with Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami and Tennessee.
While Kentucky's not on the list, Florida's history against the Wildcats has given both programs some historical moments. As Florida travels to Lexington for the 2025 matchup on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network), Florida Gators on SI breaks down some of the classic moments in the matchup's history.
1984 and 1991: The First... and First SEC Titles
It took 52 years, but in 1984, the Florida Gators took home its first SEC title in football with a 5-0-1 conference record. A 25-17 win over Kentucky in Lexington on Nov. 17 clinched the title over LSU, who lost to Mississippi State that same day to finish 4-1-1.
However, Florida's 1984 title would be vacated that May due to NCAA violations under former head coach Charley Pell, who resigned three games into the 1984 season.
Enter Steve Spurrier in 1990, looking to stabalize the program after Galen Hall, Pell's interim and eventual permanent replacement, was also forced to leave the school due to NCAA violations. After a postseason ban his first year, Spurrier led the Gators to its second first SEC title in 1991.
The 7-0 conference record was capped off, once again, by a win over Kentucky, 35-26, on Nov. 16.
1993: Doering's Got a Touchdown
Florida was riding a six-game winning streak over the Wildcats entering the 1993 matchup in Lexington. After seven combined interceptions between Terry Dean and Danny Wuerffel, Florida trailed 20-17 and looked like its streak was coming to an end.
Enter Christ Doering, a walk-on receiver, whom Wuerffel found streaking over the middle for a 28-yard score with eight seconds left, prompting then-radio play-by-play broadcaster Mick Hubert's classic "Doering's got a touchdown" call.
2010 and 2024: Freshmen Tie Tebow's Record
Quarterback Tim Tebow's school-record five rushing touchdowns in a single game (2007), seemed untouchable. However, it has since been tied twice, with both occurances by true freshmen against Kentucky.
Trey Burton in 2010, also breaking Tebow's record for total non-passing touchdowns in a game, rushed for five and caught another as the Gators dominated Kentucky, 48-14. Fourteen years later, running back Jadan Baugh joined the fold with a five-touchdown night in his first career start.
2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019: 3OTs, Close Calls and Backup QBs
While Florida had a 31-game win streak in the series and won 33 of its last 34 matchups after the 2020 matchup, the Gators had plenty of scares throughout the 2010s.
In 2014, Florida needed three overtimes to defeat Kentucky, 36-30, with receiver Demarcus Robinson playing the hero with a 15-catch, 216-yard and two-touchdown game, including the game-tying catch in the first overtime.
2015 was much of the opposite with a defensive battle instead of an offensive onslaught with the Gators eeking out a win, 14-9, behind rushing touchdowns from Will Grier and Kelvin Taylor and a pair of interceptions, including one by Quincy Wilson to seal the win.
2017, while not a triple-overtime barnburner, was just as close to being a Kentucky win. The Wildcats held a 27-14 lead in the fourth quarter before Brandon Powell scored from six yards out to cut the lead. With 48 seconds left, backup quarterback Luke Del Rio found an uncovered Freddie Swain from five yards out for the game-winning score.
Florida won, 28-27, as Kentucky missed a kick as time expired.
The Wildcats missed the ensuing game-winning kick, but the game is mostly remembered for Kentucky's defensive lapses by leaving two UF receivers uncovered for touchdowns: Swain's game-winner and Tyrie Cleveland in the second quarter.
While the Wildcats got revenge in 2018, Florida had its get-back in 2019 with another late comeback led by another backup quarterback. After Feleipe Franks, who was benched in the 2017 win, suffered a season-ending ankle injury as Florida trailed 21-10, Kyle Trask led Florida to a 29-21 win.
Three touchdown drives in the second half, including one capped off by a short touchdown rush from Trask and another a long touchdown run by Josh Hammond after Kentucky missed a field goal.
Trask would go on to start the next 22 games for Florida, going 16-6 as the starter, breaking Florida's single-season touchdown pass total in 2020 (43) and being a Heisman Trophy finalist (2020).
2018-23: Kentucky Ends the Streak and Then Some
After close calls in 2014, 2015 and 2017, the Wildcats finally did the unthinkable: beat Florida.
In Dan Mullen's second game leading the program, Kentucky upset Florida, 27-16, in the Swamp behind 280 yards rushing by quarterback Terry Wilson Jr. and running back Benny Snell as well as a fumble returned for a touchdown in the final seconds.
The win snapped a 31-game winning streak for Florida in the series.
Florida had its getback in 2019 with another win in 2020, but from 2021-23, the Wildcats found some of that 2018 magic.
Kentucky won three-straight in the series for the first time since a four-game streak from 1948-51 with a 20-13 upset in 2021, a 26-16 upset in 2022 and a 33-14 thrashing in 2023. The 2022 win, former head coach Billy Napier's first loss with Florida, was Kentucky's first win in the Swamp since 1979, and the 2023 win was Kentucky's largest (19 points) since 1979, as well.