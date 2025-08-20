49ers Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson Suspended Three Games
49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has been banned three games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told KNBR-AM in San Francisco Wednesday.
Robinson, 30, joined the 49ers on March 11 after spending two years with the Rams.
The Florida product is entering his 10th NFL season. Each of his previous nine seasons have ended with his teams making the playoffs, and he has played in postseason games in all nine years.
A native of Fort Valley, Ga., Robinson spent the first six years of his career with the Chiefs before playing 2022 with the Ravens and the last two seasons with Los Angeles. Remarkably, he has never won a Super Bowl despite ranking in the top 15 in postseason games played among active players.
Robinson appears set to miss San Francisco's games against the Seahawks, Saints and Cardinals in the first three weeks of the season.