Florida Announces On-Field Logo Partnership with XRP

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators have a field logo partner for the 2026 season.

Florida announced on Friday a partnership with Ripple, a deal which will pay the Gators approximately $5 million annually, according to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellinger. The deal is one of the most profitable in college athletics.

The company’s XRP logo will be featured at each 25-yard line inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

"Florida has a long history of embracing innovation and technology to enhance the experience of our fans and advance our programs," UF athletic director Scott Stricklin said. "Ripple has established itself as an innovative leader in financial technology, and we're excited to welcome XRP to Gator Nation. This partnership brings together two organizations that think boldly about the future, and we look forward to introducing XRP to our fans."

The Florida Gators are proud to partner with XRP 🐊



ℹ️ https://t.co/Ls7rM409gC pic.twitter.com/9NFBqqDdjW — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) September 4, 2026

As part of the multi-year deal, Ripple will also “support financial and technology education for Florida student-athletes and the campus community, covering both traditional finance and digital assets,” the announcement read.

The NCAA began permitting on-field logos in 2024 to help athletic departments boost athletic revenue with notable field logos including Walmart and Tyson Foods at Arkansas, Blanchard Cat at South Carolina and .

Last season, Florida entered a short-term field logo partnership with Geico for its home games against Tennessee and Florida State.

"This change allows schools to generate additional income to support student-athletes," NCAA President Charlie Baker said in the announcement in June 2024. "I'm pleased that we could find flexibility within our rules to make this happen for member schools."

NCAA rules limit corporate logos on fields to one advertisement on the 50-yard line and two ads elsewhere, which schools traditionally place on the 25-yard line.

Florida’s on-field partnership comes ahead of the university’s $1.45 billion renovation to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, which is set to commence after the 2026 season ends. Construction will take place each offseason before the 2030 season.

In addition to becoming more ADA compliant while adding more luxury seating and upgraded amenities, Stricklin said the renovation will allow for more advertising within the stadium. XRP will also be advertised through event signage and digital properties.

“I think we can be really aggressive, and this will generate a lot of excitement among fans, but also among businesses that want to figure out how to be a part of it,” Stricklin told reporters last June. “We can leverage that to not only help pay for the stadium, but also leverage that for NIL opportunities.”

Florida opens the season on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET against FAU.

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