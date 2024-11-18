All Gators

Florida-FSU Tabbed for Evening Start

The Gators yearly matchup against in-state foe FSU will kick off at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Cam Parker

Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) attempts to stiff arm Florida Gators linebacker Derek Wingo (15) during the second half at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' yearly matchup against in-state foe Florida State will kick off on Nov. 30 at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN2, the ACC announced Monday. The exact time for kickoff will be determined after this week's games.

It'll be the third-straight night game in the rivalry after evening kickoffs in 2022 in Tallahassee, which was played on a Friday night, and in 2023 in Gainesville. The Seminoles have won the last two in the series after snapping Florida's three-game winning streak in the series from 2018-2021.

The teams did not play in 2020 due to the SEC's conference-only schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida currently leads the series 37-28-2, but Florida State has had recent success since 2010 with a 9-4 lead in that time frame, which includes a five-game winning streak from 2013-2017. This year, however, could be in the Gators' favor.

After last week's 27-16 upset over LSU, Florida needs only one more win to reach bowl eligibility. Meanwhile, FSU sits at 1-9 on the year after being playoff contenders last season. The Seminoles are losers of their last six games and haven't scored 20 points in a game since its season-opener against Georgia Tech.

The regular season finale against FSU will also be Florida's fourth night game this season. The Gators are 3-1 this season while playing during the evening slate with wins over Samford, UCF and Kentucky at home and a road loss at Tennessee.

