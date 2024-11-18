Florida-FSU Tabbed for Evening Start
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' yearly matchup against in-state foe Florida State will kick off on Nov. 30 at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN2, the ACC announced Monday. The exact time for kickoff will be determined after this week's games.
It'll be the third-straight night game in the rivalry after evening kickoffs in 2022 in Tallahassee, which was played on a Friday night, and in 2023 in Gainesville. The Seminoles have won the last two in the series after snapping Florida's three-game winning streak in the series from 2018-2021.
The teams did not play in 2020 due to the SEC's conference-only schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Florida currently leads the series 37-28-2, but Florida State has had recent success since 2010 with a 9-4 lead in that time frame, which includes a five-game winning streak from 2013-2017. This year, however, could be in the Gators' favor.
After last week's 27-16 upset over LSU, Florida needs only one more win to reach bowl eligibility. Meanwhile, FSU sits at 1-9 on the year after being playoff contenders last season. The Seminoles are losers of their last six games and haven't scored 20 points in a game since its season-opener against Georgia Tech.
The regular season finale against FSU will also be Florida's fourth night game this season. The Gators are 3-1 this season while playing during the evening slate with wins over Samford, UCF and Kentucky at home and a road loss at Tennessee.