Projecting the Florida Gators 2020 Fall Camp TE Depth Chart

After what feels like the longest offseason in recent memory, the Florida Gators are set to kick off their fall football camp on Aug 7, however, they will not be traditional, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

According to Dellenger, camps will be held starting Friday with walk-thru only (no ball/pads), with a 14 hours per week rule. The first practice is set to begin Aug. 17 with 25 practices while adhering to 20 hours per week rule.

Until then, we'll be projecting the Gators' depth chart, position by position to familiarize fans with the roster that head coach Dan Mullen and staff yield this year. We have already gone over the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.

Now, it's time to take a look at one of the team's most intriguing position groups, tight ends.

The Gators head into the season with one of the best tight ends in the nation in Kyle Pitts. Pitts is already on a watch list for not only the John Mackey Award - given to the nation's top tight end, but also for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's top receiver, period.

The remaining pieces at the tight end position present some intrigue as the young players behind Pitts continue to develop.

The Gators now are under new leadership in the tight ends room as Tim Brewster replaced Larry Scott who is now at Howard University as the team's head coach.

1. Kyle Pitts

Perhaps one of the only unquestioned starters on the Gators' offense this year, yes even quarterback, Pitts presents as the nation's top tight end in many fashions. Using his size, speed and long frame, he's able to cause mismatch issues for many opposing defenses in the SEC or otherwise.

Heading into his junior season, Pitts looks to build on his explosive sophomore season in which he tallied 54 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns. He finished the year leading the Gators receivers in receptions while finishing second only to now-Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson in yards and touchdowns.

Pitts will be the team's most-dependable receiver heading into this year as quarterback Kyle Trask's go-to man for much of the season. While he has some work to do in the blocking game, Pitts has gained weight and is ready to prove he can be dependable in all facets of the offense, which is why he's rated as a first-round pick by multiple outlets.

2. Keon Zipperer

What may come as a surprise for some, shouldn't. Zipperer is one of the more intriguing tight ends on the roster after Pitts. He's fast, agile and presents an H-Back frame at 6-foot-2, 232 pounds.

Zipperer, a true sophomore heading into 2020, was recruited by former Gators tight ends coach Larry Scott as a four-star recruit out of Lakeland High School in Lakeland (Fla.).

While he only played 32 snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus, Zipperer was not far away from the other three reserves on the Gators roster, including Kemore Gamble (76 snaps), and Dante Lang (55 snaps). Dan Mullen and his offense used Pitts on a staggering 706 snaps last year while immediate backup, former Gators TE Lucas Krull, played 176 snaps.

Zipperer appeared in eight games while recording three receptions for 31 yards on the year.

Zipperer heads into Fall Camp with plenty of upside and it wouldn't be surprising if he's the first one off the bench, especially due to his ability to block, something the Gators needed help at, at that position last year. He's one of the hidden gems on the Gators' roster.

3. Kemore Gamble, Dante Lang

Third, on the list are two players heading into their redshirt junior and redshirt sophomore years in Gamble and Lang, respectively. While both players could vie for the No. 2 role due to their experience, their best game is still ahead of them and they'll have a lot to prove coming into 2020.

Gamble, 6-foot-3, 241 pounds finished the year without recording any stats on the year after appearing in 11 games last season. The Gators did, however, use Gamble as a blocker at times during the season. In 2018, Gamble recorded seven receptions for 58 yards through five games.

Lang, 6-foot-5, 252 yards is one of the team's biggest tight ends on the roster, and much like Gamble didn't record any stats in 2019 while appearing in all 13 games.

Lang was also named to the Wuerffel Award watch list, an honor "known as college football's premier award for community service", according to a release from the school.

The jury is still out on both players and this year's fall camp will be vital to see if either more looks as receivers this season.

4. Jonathan Odom

As a true freshman out of Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.), Odom is the son of former Florida Gator and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Jason Odom. Rated as a consensus three-star recruit, the Gators will likely ease him into the lineup eventually, likely redshirting his freshman season.

At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds Odom looks the part, which is ultimately what matters prior to putting cleats to the turf.