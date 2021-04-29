FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballSI.com
Search

Florida Gators NFL Draft HQ: Prospects, Predictions, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before the 2021 NFL Draft as it pertains to the Florida Gators.
Author:
Publish date:

The NFL Draft is finally here!

We're expecting nine members of the Florida Gators 2020 roster to hear their names called throughout this year's pro football selection ceremony, give or take. Find out who, how you can watch, and more below!

NFL Draft day info

Where: Cleveland, Ohio

When: Round one begins Thursday at 8 P.M. ET; Rounds 2-3 begin Friday at 7 P.M. ET; Rounds 4-7 begin Saturday at noon ET.

Watch: NFL Network, ESPN and ABC will broadcast the entire event

List of Gators 2021 NFL Draft prospects

QB Kyle Trask, WR Kadarius Toney, WR Trevon Grimes, TE Kyle Pitts, OT Stone Forsythe, iOL Brett Heggie, DL T.J. Slaton, DL Kyree Campbell, DL Marlon Dunlap Jr., CB Marco Wilson, S Shawn Davis, S Brad Stewart Jr., S Donovan Stiner, DB Nick Oelrich, K Evan McPherson, LS Brett DioGuardi

Final Gators seven-round mock draft

Click here for analysis of each pick

1.4: Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

1.21: Kadarius Toney, WR, Indianapolis Colts

3.95: Stone Forsythe, OT, Baltimore Ravens

3.96: Kyle Trask, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5.164: T.J. Slaton, DL, Chicago Bears

5.171: Marco Wilson, CB, Baltimore Ravens

6.200: Trevon Grimes, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

6.212: Brett Heggie, iOL, Houston Texans

7.232: Evan McPherson, K, Tennessee Titans

Important stories

USATSI_15244480_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

Gators TE Kyle Pitts Embraces the 'Unicorn' Label: 'They're Kinda Unique'

AED33834-7071-4541-8D13-F3A8A94A5FC7
Football

Gators NFL Draft HQ: Prospects, Predictions, Where to Watch and More

USATSI_15337474 (1) (1)
Football

Gators WR Kadarius Toney Destined for NFL Success Due to Uncanny Versatility

USATSI_14997400_168388329_lowres (1)
Football

Kyle Pitts Signs Endorsement Deal With Jordan

USATSI_11341344_168388329_lowres (1)
Recruiting

2022 OL Addison Nichols Names Florida Gators in His Top 5

USATSI_15337662_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

Former Gators WR Kadarius Toney Inks Deal With Adidas

USATSI_15273118_168388329_lowres (3)
Football

Final Seven Round Florida Gators Mock Draft

USATSI_15244092_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

Final NFL Draft Selection Odds For Florida Gators Prospects