Gators NFL Draft HQ: Prospects, Predictions, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before the 2021 NFL Draft as it pertains to the Florida Gators.

The NFL Draft is finally here!

We're expecting nine members of the Florida Gators 2020 roster to hear their names called throughout this year's pro football selection ceremony, give or take. Find out who, how you can watch, and more below!

NFL Draft day info

Where: Cleveland, Ohio

When: Round one begins Thursday at 8 P.M. ET; Rounds 2-3 begin Friday at 7 P.M. ET; Rounds 4-7 begin Saturday at noon ET.

Watch: NFL Network, ESPN and ABC will broadcast the entire event

List of Gators 2021 NFL Draft prospects

QB Kyle Trask, WR Kadarius Toney, WR Trevon Grimes, TE Kyle Pitts, OT Stone Forsythe, iOL Brett Heggie, DL T.J. Slaton, DL Kyree Campbell, DL Marlon Dunlap Jr., CB Marco Wilson, S Shawn Davis, S Brad Stewart Jr., S Donovan Stiner, DB Nick Oelrich, K Evan McPherson, LS Brett DioGuardi

Final Gators seven-round mock draft

Click here for analysis of each pick

1.4: Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

1.21: Kadarius Toney, WR, Indianapolis Colts

3.95: Stone Forsythe, OT, Baltimore Ravens

3.96: Kyle Trask, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5.164: T.J. Slaton, DL, Chicago Bears

5.171: Marco Wilson, CB, Baltimore Ravens

6.200: Trevon Grimes, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

6.212: Brett Heggie, iOL, Houston Texans

7.232: Evan McPherson, K, Tennessee Titans

Important stories