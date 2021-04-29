Florida Gators NFL Draft HQ: Prospects, Predictions, Where to Watch and More
The NFL Draft is finally here!
We're expecting nine members of the Florida Gators 2020 roster to hear their names called throughout this year's pro football selection ceremony, give or take. Find out who, how you can watch, and more below!
NFL Draft day info
Where: Cleveland, Ohio
When: Round one begins Thursday at 8 P.M. ET; Rounds 2-3 begin Friday at 7 P.M. ET; Rounds 4-7 begin Saturday at noon ET.
Watch: NFL Network, ESPN and ABC will broadcast the entire event
List of Gators 2021 NFL Draft prospects
QB Kyle Trask, WR Kadarius Toney, WR Trevon Grimes, TE Kyle Pitts, OT Stone Forsythe, iOL Brett Heggie, DL T.J. Slaton, DL Kyree Campbell, DL Marlon Dunlap Jr., CB Marco Wilson, S Shawn Davis, S Brad Stewart Jr., S Donovan Stiner, DB Nick Oelrich, K Evan McPherson, LS Brett DioGuardi
Final Gators seven-round mock draft
Click here for analysis of each pick
1.4: Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
1.21: Kadarius Toney, WR, Indianapolis Colts
3.95: Stone Forsythe, OT, Baltimore Ravens
3.96: Kyle Trask, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5.164: T.J. Slaton, DL, Chicago Bears
5.171: Marco Wilson, CB, Baltimore Ravens
6.200: Trevon Grimes, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
6.212: Brett Heggie, iOL, Houston Texans
7.232: Evan McPherson, K, Tennessee Titans
Important stories
- Kyle Pitts signs endorsement deal with Jordan
- Kadarius Toney inks endorsement deal with Adidas
- Final Gators-centric mock draft
- Betting odds set for Gators in NFL Draft
- Gators pro day results and analysis
- Former NFL HC: Kyle Trask will be a successful NFL QB for a "long, long time"
- Draft analyst would "pound the table" for Florida's Brett Heggie, Brett DioGuardi