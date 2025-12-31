Dallas Wilson Makes Decision on Future with Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Star freshman receiver Dallas Wilson has made his decision: he will remain with the Florida Gators for the 2026 season.

After a coaching change and despite notable interest from other SEC schools, the former five-star receiver confirmed he was staying at Florida for his second season in a joint announcement with Florida Victorious, the program's official NIL collective partner.

"I’ll say this: it’s a revenge season. I’m coming back for everything," he told Florida Victorious. "Everybody that doubted us or talked about us… we’re coming back. Just know that.”

As a true freshman in 2025, Wilson only played in four games due to injury and earned a redshirt. Those four games, however, showcased his impact play-making abilities.

In his first game, the 29-21 upset over No. 9 Texas, Wilson set program records for catches (six), yards (111) and touchdowns (two) by a true freshman in his first career start, earning him SEC player of the week.

"It meant everything," Wilson said after the game. "Like you said, the expectations, it wasn't really a big deal for me. I had all my brothers around me in the room, shout-out to all the receivers. I had Lag pushing me on, I had all the coaches. It's just a good belief. Everybody believed in everybody, so it was good coming out there with all the guys."

He finished the season with 12 catches for 174 yards and three scores before a foot injury ended his season.

Wilson was one of Florida's most highly sought-after retentions as the program continues to re-sign multiple contributors.

On Wednesday, safety Bryce Thornton also announced his plans to return to Florida, following edge rusher LJ McCray, lineman Roderick Kearney, edge rusher Kamran James, receiver Vernell Brown III, linebacker Aaron Chiles, defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou, defensive lineman Jeramiah McCloudand linebacker Myles Graham, corner Dijon Johnson, nickel Lagonza Hayward and corner J'Vari Flowers.

Additionally, linebacker Jaden Robinson and center Jason Zandamela-Popa have both been reported to return to the program.

The Gators are still actively trying to retain certain pieces of the roster ahead of the NCAA Transfer Portal opening on Jan. 2, including running back Jadan Baugh and defensive lineman Michai Boireau, who has already announced plans to enter the portal.

Florida recently retained tight end Amir Jackson despite his initial plans to transfer from the program.

"Roster building. It starts with our current team. I just got the chance to meet with those guys. Retention in these days of the college football world is the most important thing to build a team," Sumrall said on Dec. 1. "We need those guys to stay, and that's the first recruiting effort I have."

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

