Florida vs. Alabama: SEC Championship Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before the SEC Championship kicks off.

No. 7 Florida (8-2) vs. No. 1 Alabama (10-0)

Where: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

When: Saturday, Dec. 19, at 8 P.M. ET

Watch: CBS

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel 84/84 [XM]

Odds: Alabama is currently favored by 17 points, according to OddsShark. The over/under is set at 74.5 points.

Series history: Alabama leads, 26-14. The Gators lost to the Crimson Tide by a score of 54-16 when the two programs last met in the 2016 SEC Championship, in Atlanta, Ga. Alabama has a 5-4 record against Florida all-time in the SEC Championship.

Important stories

The rundown

Tonight, we get to see what Dan Mullen, Kyle Trask and Co. are really made of.

The Florida Gators enter the SEC Championship as three-score underdogs following a crushing loss to LSU to end the regular season at 8-2. As Florida has seemingly regressed while the season has gone on, the 10-0 Alabama Crimson Tide can not say the same, improving on both sides of the ball every step of the way.

However, this marks Mullen's first time in the SEC title game as a head coach, and Trask has certainly exceeded expectations every step of the way on his journey of playing college football. The idea of Florida matching scores with Alabama, one of the mostbalanced and explosive offenses in the nation, is not at all far-fetched.

Florida's defense and inability to play a complete game this season makes the 17-point spread understandable, but perhaps those two can whip up enough magic to unseat Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide as the kings of the conference.