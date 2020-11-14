Florida Gators vs. Arkansas: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

No. 6 Florida (4-1) vs. Arkansas (3-3)

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:00 P.M. ET

Watch: ESPN

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel 81/81 [XM]

Odds: Florida is currently favored at -17, according to OddsShark. The over/under is set at 60 points.

Series history: Florida leads, 9-2. The Razorbacks defeated the No. 10 Gators by a score of 31-10 when the programs last met in 2016. Coincidentally, that contest came the week after Florida's last win over Georgia, prior to last week's 44-28 victory...

Important stories

The Rundown

Kyle Trask vs. Feleipe Franks: The showdown every Florida Gators fan has been looking forward to since the SEC released its 10 game, conference-only schedule this past August.

The majority of SEC fans will likely be tuning in for the game, as it's one of the three left standing while the conference deals with COVID-19 outbreaks within numerous programs. The Gators are favored by 17 points, but we aren't expecting start-to-finish domination by UF.

Franks has proven capable within his new offense, and the Razorbacks complement his performance with a solid defense that has created plenty of turnovers this season (15 in six games).

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom, who has turned Arkansas' No. 110 nationally-ranked defense a year ago into the No. 61 unit in the country this year (a 49-spot jump), will serve as interim head coach while Sam Pittman also battles COVID-19. Odom was 2-2 against UF in his four-year span as Missouri's head coach from 2016-19.

Florida is the better team head-to-toe across the roster, and should certainly win this game, but UF is in no position to sleep on an overperforming Arkansas squad.