For the third time ever, the Florida Gators will face the Florida State Seminoles on Black Friday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Florida State has had a very underwhelming season, sitting at 5-6 after firing head coach Mike Norvell a few weeks ago and just announcing they'll hire Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schuman as the next head coach.

This will be the 70th all-time matchup between these two in-state rivals, with Florida leading the series 39-28-2 all time. The Gators are looking for their third straight victory in the rivalry.

Florida has the opportunity in this one to not only win eight regular-season games for the first time since 2020, but also keep their counterparts from making a bowl game.

It may not have been a pretty last couple of weeks for the Gators, but a chance to finish the season winning three straight, building momentum for the future, is a good starting point for year one under a new head coach.

On the other hand, the Seminoles are coming off arguably their worst loss of the season at home, losing by 18 points to a 5-6 NC State team. Although, the Seminoles are 2-1 since firing head coach Mike Norvell, with Rock Stockstill at the helm.

A look at Florida State

The Seminoles have dealt with a lot of injuries to key players like wide receiver Duce Robinson, running back Ousman Kromah, and multiple defensive players, including team sack leader Rylan Kennedy, plus inconsistent play this season.

Offensively, the Seminoles are headlined by Auburn transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels. Daniels is a volatile quarterback accounting for 27 total touchdowns this year (14 passing, 13 rushing) and 14 interceptions. Daniels is a good athlete who can make explosive plays through the air and with his legs but is prone to costly mistakes.

“Yeah, I think the quarterback's talented,” Jon Sumrall said. “He's athletic. He's played a lot of college football. He's a playmaker. He can extend plays, great plays with his legs. He can make all the throws. Their receiving core to me, is really scary.

“I think this No. 8, 7, 15, all three of those guys I think are big-time players. The 8 guy, No. 8, Danzy's got elite top-end speed. I think 7, he's got a basketball background. He's a very natural, efficient mover. And then 15's got really good ball skills. I know they've been banged up a little bit at running back. That's been a challenge for them.”

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As Sumrall said, their top playmakers are receievrs Micahi Danzy, Jayvan Boggs and Jansen Lopez. Last week against NC State, the Noles were missing their top four running backs, so expect a more pass-heavy attack from FSU.

The 'Noles rank around league average in the ACC in points per game with 27.5 and total yards per game at 385.3.

Defensively, Florida State is towards the bottom third of the league in total yards per game at 407.7 and points per game at 26.6. The Seminoles' rush defense also ranks in the bottom three in the conference.

The Seminole defense is led by linebacker Chris Jones, who leads the team in all tackle categories, and defensive back Ashland Barker who is a long, lengthy corner who is tied for the team lead in interceptions.

The Gators offensively need to get the ground game working for numerous reasons. Jadan Baugh is 20 yards short of 1,000 rushing yards; Florida State's run defense is arguably their worst unit on their team, and in the Gators four losses this season Baugh has averaged a mere 36.3 rushing yards per game.

Defensively, the Gators have to contain quarterback Ashton Daniels and force him into tough throwing windows while also limiting his escapability, which he loves to do to extend drives and create explosive plays.

Sumrall highlights how important it is to win in-state rivalry games while also how it helps with winning in-state recruiting battles.

"You want to win the state,” Sumrall said. “That's a big deal. I have a lot of respect for everybody we play in-state, or even the ones we don't. But you want to win the in-state battles, whether it be on the field or in recruiting, whatever. We compete every day, and so it's a huge deal.

“Coach Meyer texted me maybe around the Texas game, and just said, 'Hey, finish this thing strong all the way down the stretch in November. Recruit the roster you need to recruit to build this thing.' And so he emphasized the reason to finish in November in a lot of ways, and getting some momentum as you go into the offseason as you build for the future, and this game is a big part of it.

“And in-state rivalries, they matter. Anybody that says just another game, I don't buy into that. It's not just another game; it's an in-state rivalry. Those are different, but the world we live in are all big because we play in the SEC, and week in, week out, they're all big games, and they're all challenging games. This is one that means something to so many people

"Because the in-state rivalry component, it is a bragging-rights in-state game, which does matter."

The Gators cannot afford to overlook a disappointing Florida State squad as kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST this afternoon on ABC.