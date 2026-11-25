The Florida Gators' offense showed signs of progress in its latest outing, but offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner believes the Gators still have plenty of room to improve heading into their rivalry matchup against Florida State on Friday.

The Gators found more balance offensively against Vanderbilt, distributing the football while getting productive contributions from quarterback Aaron Philo, running back Jadan Baugh, and wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. However, Florida also missed opportunities to put the game further out of reach.

For Faulkner, the biggest concern was not necessarily the offense's overall production, but its inability to consistently finish drives.

"I feel like we left 15 points on the board," Faulkner said this week. "That's some of it, and then the pace of the game. We want to play with a little faster pace to try and create a few more possessions for ourselves offensively."

Florida's offensive coordinator pointed to several missed opportunities, including a possession that ended with the Gators inside the 3-yard line without scoring a touchdown. The offense also settled for field goals on two second-half possessions, something Faulkner knows cannot become a recurring issue.

"We just need to score touchdowns and not kick field goals," Faulkner said.

Buster Faulkner Sees Florida's Offense Regaining Its Confidence

The Gators' offensive struggles have been a recurring storyline throughout the season, particularly during a stretch in which the unit struggled to establish consistency.

Faulkner acknowledged that Florida has experienced plenty of highs and lows, but he believes the team's recent performances have shown signs of growth. The offensive coordinator specifically pointed to the team's ability to make adjustments, remain competitive, and continue fighting through adversity.

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Florida's offensive performance against Vanderbilt offered some encouragement. The Gators scored on their opening possession for the first time in several weeks, while the second half featured a more balanced approach.

Faulkner also credited the players' improving availability in practice as an important factor in getting the offense back on track. Several players who had been playing through injuries were able to practice during the week, giving the unit an opportunity to build more consistency.

"I'm a big believer that you got to be good in practice, and you've got to practice to be good in the game," Faulkner said. "I think that's a huge part of what we are trying to get going here."

The Gators will need that progress to carry over against Florida State. With the regular-season rivalry matchup approaching, Florida has an opportunity to build on its recent offensive improvements and finish the season with a stronger performance.

Jadan Baugh, Eric Singleton Provide Encouraging Signs

Florida's offensive improvement has also coincided with encouraging individual performances from some of its key playmakers.

Baugh is approaching the 1,000-yard rushing mark, a milestone Faulkner acknowledged is important to the coaching staff. The running back has remained available throughout the season, and his ability to turn potentially negative plays into positive gains has been particularly valuable.

"He's done a great job of taking, you know, what would be negative plays and turning them into positive plays.”

The Gators face off with FSU on Friday in Tallahassee at 3:30 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on ABC.

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