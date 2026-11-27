Let’s give it up for—at long last—a truly productive week of bold predictions last Friday.

In a triple-overtime slobberknocker, Michigan indeed downed No. 4 UCLA—though it remains to be seen whether that’s enough to buy Wolverines coach Kyle Whittingham another year. Clemson topped Duke as a significant underdog. Kansas came oh-so-close to upsetting BYU, though the Jayhawks couldn’t quite finish the job in yet another triple-overtime thriller. Even the most off-base pick (Stanford-California) nailed how many points it’d take to win the Big Game (44).

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What’s past is prologue, however, to the biggest week of the regular season. Grab a plate of leftovers and treat yourself to four bold predictions for the weekend to come in college football.

Texas A&M pulls the regular season’s final shocker

After opening the 2025 season 11–0 and reaching the College Football Playoff, the Aggies haven’t been a national factor in 2026—at least not since a loss to LSU flushed them from the Top 25 on Sept. 26. That will change Friday, producing the final major upset of a regular season full of them. No. 3 Texas is an 11.5-point favorite at press time, a decent-sized spread that is also not so decent-sized it can’t be overcome by a) a couple takeaways from a top-30 scoring defense against turnover-prone Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and b) a better outing from sophomore quarterback Brady Hart, who Texas A&M coach Mike Elko threw into the fire against a good Oklahoma defense on Saturday. On their home turf in a rivalry game, let’s say the Aggies ride a few fluky plays to an 18–13 win that helps send Tennessee to the SEC championship.

Bryce Underwood plays his most complete game of the year, but Michigan still loses

Viewed from 30,000 feet, Underwood performed poorly against UCLA (11 for 24, 127 passing yards, one touchdown), but he cut down on some of his sillier mistakes—losing a single fumble after an October where he recorded no touchdown passes and four interceptions. That’s a good sign, considering the strength of UCLA’s defense, which ESPN’s Bill Connelly’s SP+ metric rates second in the country behind Georgia’s. The blueprint for a successful Underwood performance in 2026 is probably what he did against Iowa on Sept. 26—17 for 28, 276 yards, two touchdowns, an interception, and 36 rushing yards on 14 carries—and the Hawkeyes’ defense is better than Ohio State’s reeling unit. Expect Underwood to play closer to his still-present potential, but wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and the Buckeyes to snag a 27–21 win.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

After being benched midway through the year, former five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood is back under center for Michigan. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

NC State denies Bill Belichick and North Carolina a bowl berth

While College GameDay graces one Research Triangle rivalry (Duke-Wake Forest) with its presence, the Wolfpack and Tar Heels are left to stew in a game where the winner will become bowl-eligible. It’s a disappointment for both teams, given NC State’s solid preseason expectations, North Carolina’s promising 4–2 start (which included a win over then-No. 25 Pitt) and the state of the ACC in general. Belichick’s Tar Heels are favored, but we can’t discount the power of the interim bump, which has kept the Wolfpack semi-solvent since canning coach Dave Doeren on Oct. 24. NC State quarterback CJ Bailey was sharp against Florida State (23-for-36, 292 yards, three touchdowns), and there’s no reason to believe that won’t continue in a fashion sufficient to keep North Carolina home for the holidays.

The ACC salvages a little dignity as one of Clemson or Florida State claims a rivalry win

Of the ACC and SEC’s annual suite of rivalry games, one (Louisville-Kentucky) is a toss-up, while another (Georgia Tech-Georgia) is a complete wash. That leaves the Palmetto Bowl and the Battle of Leonida, both rivalries in which the SEC team is a 6.5-point favorite at press time. Clemson could beat South Carolina because coach Dabo Swinney’s squad seemed to turn a belated corner against the Blue Devils, while the Seminoles could beat Florida because of the variables introduced by a near-certain shootout (that both ACC teams are at home doesn’t hurt, either). Splitting the quartet would validate a league frequently typecast as top-heavy in ’26.

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