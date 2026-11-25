GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It remains to be seen if Friday's game against Florida State will be the last for Jadan Baugh in a Florida Gators uniform. Nonetheless, he has a chance to make history.

A mere 20 yards away from rushing for 1,000 yards this season, Baugh has the chance to be the first back in Florida football history to officially rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. Only Emmitt Smith has a claim, rushing for 1,147 yards in 1988, although only 988 of those yards are counted because bowl game stats were not official at the time.

Nonetheless, Baugh, who became the program's first single-season 1,000-yard rusher in 10 years last year, is relishing at the opportunity to make history not only for himself, but for his family.

"Being able to put myself in a category by myself when a bunch of great running backs and great players have been here to do that and they haven’t, I feel that that’s very special, not just for me but for my mom and my dad, because they are always around here," Baugh said.

Jadan Baugh is just 20 yards away from being the Florida Gators' first back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

While this season hasn't exactly gone according to plan, with Baugh quickly falling out of the Heisman Trophy race despite a stellar start to the year, there's still plenty to celebrate. He will finish this season as a top-seven career rusher in program history, while being 176 yards away from being the program's sixth 3,000-yard career rusher. He is one touchdown away from passing Fred Taylor for fifth all-time in rushing touchdowns.

While all of the 3,000-yard rushers — Errict Rhett, Smith, Neal Anderson, Taylor and Earnest Graham — may beat Baugh in that claim, and Smith, Rhett and Graham may finish with more touchdowns when it is all said and done, only 20 yards stands in the way of Baugh setting himself apart from all of them.

"This is one of those places got so much tradition and history and pageantry around the program that as a player, when you have a chance to do something that has not been done at a place like this, that's hard to find," head coach Jon Sumrall said. "If you go through a lot of our history, and there's very few things that you go, that's never been done.

"And so, for him to have a crack at doing something that has not been done, that does mean something. It is a special opportunity for him to pursue that. We need to play well for him to accomplish it."

Adding to the notoriety of Baugh's possible accomplishment comes from the Gators' opponent: Florida State.

This year, a 5-6 Seminoles squad heads into their matchup with Florida fighting for bowl eligibility. Baugh is approaching a 1,000-yard season on the ground.

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Last season, 5-6 Florida State entered the Swamp needing a win to go back to a bowl game. They left losers as Florida won 40-21. Baugh rushed for 266 yards — the second-most in a game in program history — and two scores to finish the season with 1,170 yards rushing and eight scores.

So not only does he have the chance to make history as a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher, but he also has the chance to reach quadruple digits for the second straight year against the same opponent, one that he said he does not respect when they play.

"I don’t like them. I never have," Baugh said of the rivalry.

Baugh had over 200 yards rushing and two scores against Florida State a year ago. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While breaking 1,000 yards will be the thing to watch on Friday, Baugh's future will be the next discussion. Currently rated as one of the top backs in the 2027 NFL Draft class, Baugh technically has two years of eligibility remaining with the NCAA's five-for-five rule going into effect. He will graduate with his degree in educational science this December despite being only in his third year.

Baugh said getting his degree before going to the NFL is a requirement from his mother.

"Even if I got it next year or this year, she is going to make me get the degree," he said. "I feel like it means so much to me, but it means more to my family."

In the meantime, Baugh said his focus remains on "finishing the season strong" despite the emotions of what could be his final game — Florida will play in a bowl game, but it remains to be seen if Baugh will play in it — and the notable hype as a draft prospect. And, if it is his last game, it is the final chance to show out to Florida's fanbase and cap off a career that saw him rise as a true freshman, break out as a star sophomore and stick with the program through the coaching change.

"I love it here. I love being a Gator," Baugh said. "I love being able to walk around just seeing fan faces, Gator Nation. Each and every time I go out on the field it means so much to me because I feel like I’m doing this for them.

"I’m doing this to show my thank you for them because they gave me the platform. I came in. They embraced me back with open arms. I do it for them, honestly.”

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